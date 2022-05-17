"He turned into Messi for five seconds" – Micah Richards heaps praise on Premier League star after moment of brilliance in crucial game

Former Premier League defender Micah Richards has praised Joe Gelhardt for his Lionel Messi-esque skill and assist for Pascal Struijk's goal against Brighton that earned Leeds United a point last Sunday.

Leeds United were staring at another defeat, but Gelhardt produced a magical moment in injury time as he dummied Lewis Dunk twice to find Struijk with a flighted cross.

The Dutchman then headed home from close range to earn the hosts a point, which helped Leeds get out of the relegation zone at the expense of Burnley.

Leeds United @LUFC Watch All The Angles of Pascal’s stoppage time equaliser with @Skrill Watch All The Angles of Pascal’s stoppage time equaliser with @Skrill 🎬 Watch All The Angles of Pascal’s stoppage time equaliser with @Skrill https://t.co/NDSx5S8nb8

Richards said Gelhardt turned into Messi for five seconds with his control and dribbling near the by-line:

"Maybe it's the Yorkshireman in me but I think Leeds will do it. Something in me just tells me. That vital point. Did you see Gelhardt's run? He turned into Messi for five seconds."

Richards added that the late 1-1 draw will give Leeds a boost and believes Jesse Marsch's side could avoid the drop this season:

"It just gives them that spirit. I think they can do it, I really do."

Gelhardt will need to produce more Messi-esque skills to help Leeds stay in the Premier League

The 20-year-old produced a fine moment to lift the fans and the team in their final home game of the season.

Although Leeds are out of the drop zone, they do not have their destiny in their own hands as Burnley have two games remaining.

The Clarets will face Aston Villa away from home this Thursday before hosting Newcastle United at home on Sunday on the final matchday of the season.

Leeds, meanwhile, will face Brentford away from home. The Bees are in a good run of form, so it certainly won't be an easy game for the Whites.

Marsch will hope the likes of Gelhardt, Raphinha and Rodrigo can step up one last time this season as they look to secure their Premier League status.

Gelhardt will be high on confidence after his assist against Brighton. Whether or not he can produce another sublime display against Brentford remains to be seen.

But it is likely to be an intense game as Brentford will look to wrap up their historic Premier League season on a high in front of their own fans.

