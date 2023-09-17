"He turned it into a really good game" - Jurgen Klopp singles out Liverpool star after comeback win at Wolverhampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Dominik Szoboszlai for turning his game around in the second half after admitting the latter did not play well during the first 45 minutes.

Szoboszlai has looked like the signing of the season so far for the Reds, impressing with his work-rate, creativity, and eye for goal. The 22-year-old played the full 90 in midfield as Liverpool fought well to secure a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux yesterday (September 16).

Wolves dominated the first half, with Hwang Hee-chan giving the home side the lead in the seventh minute. However, Jurgen Klopp and Co. fought back admirably in the second half with Cody Gakpo (55'), Andy Robertson (85'), and a Hugo Bueno own goal (91') all scoring to secure all three points.

Klopp gave his verdict on Szoboszlai's performance (via HITC):

“We have to say, he has a massive influence on our game already. He didn’t play well first half; he was there, he lost balls and stuff like this where you think, ‘Oh God.’ We lost so many balls. I think the main situations of Wolves were when we gave the ball away pretty much in the centre-circle and then they had the counter-attacks."

He added:

“But he stays in the game, that’s probably the biggest strength – so it’s not a great game but he stays in the game. Second half we played Curtis and Dom on a double-six, which is a very offensive double-six but they did really well, they did really smart both of them. And so he turned it into a really good game.”

Szoboszlai did struggle to keep possession in the first half but was aggressive and stellar on the ball after the break. The Liverpool No. 8 completed 82 out of his 99 passes, made seven recoveries, won all his tackles and five duels, and made four defensive actions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Jarell Quansah's debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Jarell Quansah after the 20-year-old made his full senior debut for the Reds in a 3-1 win over Wolves yesterday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out on the game due to a hamstring injury which forced Joe Gomez to fill in at right-back. Virgil van Dijk's suspension and Ibrahima Konate's return from injury resulted in Klopp starting Joel Matip and Quansah as the Liverpool's centre-backs.

Klopp said:

"He did well, he did really well. It was really good, a nice, wonderful experience for him. He came on always in very decisive moments, he didn’t come on to close games or whatever, we had to do something there."

He added:

"And today he was good, I have to say. In such a disorganised team like we were in the first half, being the one who looks kind of alright is a statement absolutely. So, really happy for him. He is obviously pretty happy in the moment as well. A good boy."

Quansah played 83 minutes before being subbed off due to cramps. He had a good outing, winning all his tackles and making five clearances as well as two interceptions. He also made 10 defensive actions, four recoveries, and won five duels.