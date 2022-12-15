"He is more of a two-man team now" - Deschamps provides insight into how France are preparing for Argentina captain Lionel Messi  

France manager Didier Deschamps has shared his thoughts on facing Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18.

Defending champions France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday, December 14, in the semi-finals to reach their second final in a row. La Albiceleste, meanwhile, beat Croatia 3-0 in the other semi-final clash to book their spot in the summit clash.

After their win over Morocco, French manager Deschamps was asked about the prospect of facing Messi in the final at the Lusail Stadium. He replied (via PSG Talk):

“Messi is really shining in this tournament. Four years ago, it was different. He played as a center forward against us, and it wasn’t what I expected at the time. He is more of a two-man team now, with real freedom and he touches a lot of the ball. He is very fit physically."

He added:

“We will try to limit his influence, just as the Argentinians will try to limit the influence of some of my players. But Argentina is not in the same position as it was four years ago.”

France faced the South American giants in the Round of 16 en route to their FIFA World Cup triumph in 2018. Les Bleus won 4-3 in an exhilarating clash.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2018/2022 - France are the first nation to reach back-to-back World Cup finals since Brazil in 2002, and first European country to do so since Germany in 1990. Generation. 2018/2022 - France are the first nation to reach back-to-back World Cup finals since Brazil in 2002, and first European country to do so since Germany in 1990. Generation. https://t.co/wWiJfKMq8r

However, La Albiceleste are arguably much stronger now, having lost just one out of their previous 42 matches across competitions. Their captain Messi has been in stellar form, scoring five goals and providing three assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

France and Argentina set up an exciting FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe face off

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is set to be historic regardless of the result.

France are looking to become the first team to defend the title since Brazil did it in 1962. Meanwhile, Argentina are looking to win their first World Cup trophy since 1986.

Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe and Messi have both scored five goals each and are competing for the Golden Boot and perhaps the Golden Ball as well.

The French forward can win his second World Cup trophy in as many attempts. Meanwhile, Sunday's final will be the Argentine maestro's final World Cup appearance.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - A comparison between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé across the last two editions of the #FIFAWorldCup (2018 & 2022). Showdown. 2 - A comparison between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé across the last two editions of the #FIFAWorldCup (2018 & 2022). Showdown. https://t.co/sIANUBIlUy

Both teams have lost one game in Qatar so far as Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, while France lost to Tunisia. The two sides will certainly battle hard to avoid potentially their second and most disappointing loss of the tournament on Sunday.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 57 votes