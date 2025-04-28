"He had two wishes" - Jurgen Klopp's ex-teammate makes interesting comment amid Real Madrid interest 

Jurgen Klopp's friend and former teammate Miroslav Tanjga has confirmed that the former Liverpool manager dreams of managing Real Madrid. He named the German national team as another job the former Borussia Dortmund boss wants, but is not sure if he will get it.

Ad

Speaking to Mozzart Sport, Tanjga revealed that Klopp spoke to him after leaving Liverpool and named just two jobs that would get him back in the dugout. Real Madrid and the German national team roles were the only targets for Klopp, who has been named as the Red Bull head of soccer. He said via Tribal Football:

"What Klopp told me when he left Liverpool was that he had two wishes: to be coach of the national team and of Real Madrid. I don't know if either of them will come true. He's certainly one of the candidates for the Real Madrid job, but for now, this is all pure speculation. I also know that he never saw himself as the manager of any other English team except Liverpool. He doesn't want to go to Serie A or France, and at some point, I think he'll become the German national team coach."

Ad

Trending

"We've talked, but he's currently a Red Bull director, so he deals with clubs in that group around the world and doesn't think too much about coaching. Whether he'll get bored and return to the dugout, he himself doesn't know yet."

The Spanish giants are looking for a Carlo Ancelotti replacement as they look to part ways with the Italian manager this summer. Jurgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso have been reported to be the top targets.

Ad

Jurgen Klopp will not take up Real Madrid job, claims former Liverpool defender

Markus Babble spoke to the Daily Mirror earlier this month and claimed that Jurgen Klopp will not take the job at Real Madrid. The former Liverpool defender stated that the Spanish job comes with too much pressure, and he is unsure if the German manager would be interested. He said:

Ad

"I’m not sure if Klopp will return to management again. I can’t see him taking the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti goes this summer and they offered him the role. I can’t see him returning to Liverpool in a director’s role.

"He stopped managing because he had no energy anymore and because the pressure is so high - and the pressure at Madrid is bigger than at Liverpool. In Madrid, if you lose one or two games, you are under so much pressure. You see Ancelotti right now, he’s under massive pressure after going out of the Champions League."

Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, also spoke about the rumored interest from Los Blanocs and simply stated that the German was happy with his role with Red Bull.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More