"He was an unbelievable player" - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United flop could have flourished in Roy Keane's absence

Argentina legend Juan Sebastian Veron flopped after securing a record-breaking transfer from Lazio to Manchester United in 2001. However, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand claims the South American could've had a different fate at Old Trafford if not for the presence of Roy Keane.

According to the Englishman, Keane's huge personality and playing style hindered Veron from flourishing at Manchester United.

"He [Veron] was an unbelievable player, a great passer," Rio Ferdinand was quoted as saying. "You have to remember Veron came from Lazio, Parma where he was the main man, the whole game went through him. He came to United, that's what Roy Keane did.

The former Manchester United defender explained how Veron was overshadowed by Roy Keane in the team. Apparently, the Argentine had a similar role to Roy Keane and was forced to bow to the Irishman who had been playing the role before he arrived.

Ferdinand said:

"Keane came and got it off the defenders, passed it through to the midfielders and attackers, and got in positions and was very vocal, like ‘Yeah, give me the ball! Give me the ball!' And out of respect probably Seba just said, ‘I'll let Roy keep doing that.’ But Seba was an amazing talent."

Seba Veron scored this fantastic free-kick during ☄️ STUNNER ☄️Seba Veron scored this fantastic free-kick during #MUFC 's 3-0 win over the Hammers in 2002! ☄️ STUNNER ☄️Seba Veron scored this fantastic free-kick during #MUFC's 3-0 win over the Hammers in 2002! https://t.co/WUHgFMBeLe

"I honestly think without Roy Keane there he might have flourished in a Man United shirt. I think Roy Keane was his problem. And it wasn't Roy Keane's fault, it's just that his personality was bigger and more overpowering," Rio Ferdinand added.

Juan Sebastian Veron's Manchester United spell in numbers

Veron was one of the best players in Europe when Manchester United signed him from Lazio in the summer of 2001. His transfer cost the Red Devils £28.1 million, a then British record fee. The player signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, the Argentine became a mere shadow of himself upon switching to the Premier League. Veron ended up spending just two years with the Red Devils, bagging 11 goals and 11 assists in 82 appearances across all competitions. He was later sold to Chelsea for £15 million in August 2003.

