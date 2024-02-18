"He has unbelievable talent at just 17 years old" - Ronald Araujo claims Barcelona youngster reminds him of club legend Gerard Pique

Barcelona's star Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo has said that 17-year-old defensive starlet Pau Cubarsi reminds him of club legend Gerard Pique.

In an interview with Lays, Araujo said that he learned a lot from Pique during their three seasons together at the club. He said:

“I learned a lot from Pique, especially his intelligence. Geri was not fast, but he was very smart, he was always in the right position. Technically, he always offered a solution."

The Uruguayan also had high praise for La Masia graduate Cubarsi, drawing a comparison between him and one of Barca's greatest centre-backs.

"He (Pique) reminds me a little bit of Pau Cubarsi, because he has something of him, he’s very smart. The truth is that he has unbelievable talent at just 17 years old. I think he should be taken care of, because he is a talent at the club for many years to come.”

Barcelona are currently experiencing a youth revolution brought about by manager Xavi during the course of the 2023-24 season. Multiple La Masia graduates have been given opportunities in the first team this season.

Right-back Hector Fort, forward Marc Guiu and midfielder Fermin Lopez have also made the jump to the first team aside from Cubarsi. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has become a crucial member of the squad in his first full season as a professional.

If Barcelona manage to keep Araujo and Cubarsi at the club, they could become the club's long-term centre-back partnership. Potentially, the duo could become the new age version of Barca's elite Carles Puyol-Gerard Pique pairing.

Cubarsi has made six league appearances for Barcelona so far this season, helping keep one clean sheet.

Ronald Araujo sends positive message playing down injury scare before Barcelona's UCL clash against Napoli

Ronald Araujo was substituted at half-time in Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, February 18 with an apparent injury. The move sent shivers down the spines of Blaugrana supporters, with their crucial Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli coming up this midweek.

However, the Uruguayan took to social media to confirm that he was fit and raring to go for the game on Wednesday, and that it was just a precautionary substitution.

The caption translated to:

“Thank you God. Proud and happy to reach 100 games as a culé in @laliga. Very nice defending this shirt. Thanks for the love, culers! All right, already thinking about Wednesday."

Barcelona face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium on Wednesday, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia up against their defense. However, Blaugrana fans can now rest assured that Araujo will be marshalling their defense against the formidable attacking duo.