“He doesn't understand his situation” - Ex-Manchester United star criticizes Jamie Carragher over Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold comments

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has slammed Jamie Carragher for his comments on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international's future has been heavily discussed in the last few months with his current deal at Anfield expiring this summer.

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold has entered the final six months of his deal at Liverpool. He has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

It was also reported that Real Madrid made a failed attempt to sign the creative full-back in January. Dwight Yorke has claimed that Jamie Carragher and other pundits have framed Alexander-Arnold in a wrong manner.

Carragher made headlines by hitting out at Alexander-Arnold on X after Real Madrid made a bid for the right-back earlier this month. Carragher wrote on X (via Goal):

"The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that! I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down. It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up."

Dwight Yorke has come forward in Alexander-Arnold's defense. The Manchester United great has insisted that the 26-year-old has not made a single public statement regarding his future unlike his teammate Mohamed Salah. Yorke told CoinCasino.com, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

"I don't understand why the media are onto Trent Alexander-Arnold. He's not made any noise like Mohamed Salah has. The likes of Jamie Carragher are talking rubbish, maybe because no one ever came in for Carragher so he doesn't understand Alexander-Arnold's situation."

The Treble-winning former Manchester United striker added:

"Alexander-Arnold has an option now. It's Liverpool's fault for letting the contract reach this situation where he could leave on a free. When it reaches towards the end of the season, then he'll make a decision."

Yorke continued:

"That option wasn't taken away from Alexander-Arnold, but the club can decide to sell him in January for £20m. If Liverpool accept that bid, then that's their decision. That has nothing to do with Alexander-Arnold, it's up to the club to decline that offer."

Yorke also urged the fans and media not to portray Alexander-Arnold as a traitor and give him the space he deserves. The former Manchester United hero added:

"Should Alexander-Arnold be loyal? There will come a time when he gets older and the club will get rid of him, like any other player. Where's the loyalty there?"

"How many Liverpool lads have tried coming through the academy, been loyal since a young age, but never make it into the team? Alexander-Arnold made it into the team on his own merit, won everything, and has paid the club back. Let the guy breathe and figure out what he wants. Nobody needs to remind him he's a boyhood Liverpool fan," Yorke concluded.

Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire career at Liverpool having come through the Merseyside giants' youth ranks. He has made 337 appearances for the Reds so far, scoring 21 times while producing 85 assists. The England international has won eight trophies with his boyhood club over the years.

Liverpool and Manchester United keen on Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head with each other for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes. As claimed by The Sun via Tribal Football, the 23-year-old has emerged as the top target for both clubs.

The report suggests that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all admire the midfield dynamo who has been a key player for Wolves. The tenacious midfielder joined the West Midlands club in January 2023 from Flamengo.

Gomes is capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight and is very much well-rounded. The Brazil international has scored two goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for Wolves this season.

