“He understands the game” – Bernd Leno says ‘sharp’ player Arsenal let go is the ‘best’ now

Former Arsenal teammate Bernd Leno has praised Willian for his impressive performances for Fulham this season. The German goalkeeper, who played alongside Willian during his time at the Emirates, has said that the Brazilian is currently 'the best' and still looks 25 years old.

Willian arrived at the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2020 but struggled to find form. He terminated his contract with the club in 2021 and left for Fulham on a free transfer, where he has enjoyed a resurgence.

The 34-year-old Brazilian winger scored just one goal and provided seven assists in 37 matches for the Gunners.

Leno has been impressed with Willian's performances for the Cottagers, saying he is still very sharp and understands the game well. The 34-year-old Brazilian has contributed three goals and three assists in 17 Premier League starts for Fulham this season.

Leno said via GOAL:

“Willian is the best. He’s 34 years old, but he looks like 25 years old and everything. And he’s still very sharp.''

“He’s he understands the game and he had a great career, but he’s still working hard every day to perform at the weekend. And that’s very impressive.”

Despite earning six times his current wage at Arsenal, Willian decided to leave the club when things didn't work out. This decision earned him praise from Gunners fans and has allowed him to rejuvenate his career at Fulham.

Many have written off Willian's career at the top level after his time with the Gunners, but he has once again proven his critics wrong. Leno's comments about Willian's form at Fulham suggest that the Brazilian still has much to offer in the latter stages of his career.

The Gunners lead the Premier League title race under Mikel Arteta with a comfortable eight-point lead over Manchester City.

"I had four great years" - Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on his time at Arsenal

Bernd Leno, the German goalkeeper who spent four years at Arsenal before joining Fulham in 2022, has spoken fondly of his time at the London club.

Despite a difficult final season at the Emirates, Leno is happy about his stint at the Emirates Stadium. He said:

“I had four great years at Arsenal. I still have a lot of friends in the team and I had a very good connection with the fans. Even in difficult moments. They supported me."

“Last year was difficult at Arsenal, but in general the time was very, very good and very nice, not only for my career, but for my life as well."

Leno joined Fulham for more game time and has since become a regular in their starting lineup.

