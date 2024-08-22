"He understands the importance" - Alisson speaks up on Arne Slot's Liverpool demands as the new head coach eyes Premier League success

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed new head coach Arne Slot is paying special attention to getting more and more clean sheets this season. The Merseyside giants kicked off the 2024/25 season with a comfortable 2-0 victory against newly promoted side Ipswich Town.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota were enough to secure all three points for the Reds. Slot's men also recorded their first clean sheet of the season as they aim to mount a title challenge.

Goalkeeper Alisson has now revealed that the head coach has demanded defensive stability this season. He further explained the need for his side to be more compact at the back and keep more clean sheets if they are to compete for the title. He told the club's official website:

Trending

"This is a clear message from the manager. He wants us to get more clean sheets. He understands the importance of getting clean sheets, of having a team that can defend really well, being solid, being compact, being consistent. This is going to carry us through the season and will win us games as well."

He continued:

"We know the offensive quality that we have. So if we can defend the same way as we attack, if we can be that good, it will be really good for us this season to achieve our goals."

Meanwhile, Alisson would be hoping to improve on his last season total of eight clean sheets in the Premier League.

Liverpool goalkeeper sounds positive ahead of next Premier League game against Brentford

The Reds will want to secure back-to-back victories when they welcome Brentford to Anfield on Sunday, August 25, in the Premier League. Thomas Frank's side also secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the opening weekend.

Reds' shot-stopper Alisson is optimistic about his side's chances of securing a comfortable victory at home to Brentford. He told the club's official website:

"We know how important this next match is, how hard it is to play against Brentford. They are a strong team, they have a lot of intensity in their team, they are strong, they defend well, they are quick, so a lot of difficulties that we are going to have to overcome."

He added:

"But when we have our crowd on our side, we know how hard it is to play against Liverpool at Anfield. Hopefully we can make a good match, [get] three points again and a clean sheet again."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback