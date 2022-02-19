"He has understood that I want to play him" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta offers lifeline to outcast

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Nicolas Pepe for the change in the attitude of the player in recent weeks.

Pepe has made only 12 appearances across competitions this season, including nine in the Premier League, contributing two goals and five assists. The Gunners boss has said that he is keen to see the best of Pepe rather than have him sit on the bench.

Arteta said:

“We have a really small squad, and we need Nico at his best because hopefully, he understands that I want to play him. I don’t want to have a player like him sitting on the bench and not using him because this is the moment when I can give him a chance."

The Spaniard praised the change in Pepe's attitude since the player left for AFCON 2021 in January.

Pepe reached the Round of 16 with Ivory Coast before his team lost to eventual finalists Egypt on penalties. However, the Arsenal winger was one of the brightest players not only for the Elephants but also in the entire tournament.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Training in Storm Eunice

Facing Brentford

Our top four challenge



#ARSBRE Mikel Arteta on...Training in Storm EuniceFacing BrentfordOur top four challenge Mikel Arteta on...▪️ Training in Storm Eunice▪️ Facing Brentford ▪️ Our top four challenge#ARSBRE

Speaking about Pepe's possible resurgence, Arteta said:

"But since he has come back from Afcon, I have seen a different Nico in his attitude, his smile, his energy and the way he is communicating. I think he felt important again, like a proper footballer that can win tournaments, and I’m really pleased because he needed that. Now he’s realised the importance of the end of the season for him. He had a brilliant end to last season, and we want him to replicate that.”

Pepe still has more than two years left on his current contract. However, a lack of first-team opportunities might see him leave the club this summer. Arteta will hope Pepe manages to cement a place at the Emirates, saying:

"I hope he still sees his long-term future with us, but when a player doesn’t play, he is disappointed, Nico wants to have many more minutes, and hopefully he can do that and contribute to the team because he has the ability to do it.”

Arsenal defender Ben White has chance of redemption

Meanwhile, Ben White joined the Gunners for £50 million last summer. His first game for the club was against Brentford, where he was run ragged by Ivan Toney.

However, the Arsenal centre-back has worked hard to become a key player at the club. He now has the chance to complete his redemption arc this weekend when the Gunners take on Brentford.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Back in action



🗓 Saturday, 3pm (UK) Back in N5Back in action🗓 Saturday, 3pm (UK) 🔴 Back in N5👊 Back in action🗓 Saturday, 3pm (UK) https://t.co/jNfqQJW45x

Arteta is backing White to continue being a key player for Arsenal, saying:

“The way Ben reacted showed he has a big personality and the courage to step up. The way he’s perceived is very important for Ben. He is aware of what people think of him ,and he is transmitting what he wants to be. That’s what we want from all our players, because then they're going to be ready to compete.”

