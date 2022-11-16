"He understood that Leo would become one of the greats" - Ex-Barcelona attacker explains how Ronaldinho helped Lionel Messi become the GOAT

Lionel Messi's former teammate Maxi Lopez has revealed how the legendary Barcelona player became one of the greatest players of all time. Notably, the forward explained that it was Brazilian legend Ronaldinho who guided Messi into becoming the superstar player we know today.

Speaking to the BBC, Maxi Lopez said:

"When I first joined Barcelona, Ronaldinho pulled me aside and he started to speak with me, he said whatever you need, I'm here for you. He did exactly the same with Leo. Him and Deco were superstars but they were so humble.

"With Leo, he understood that he (Leo) would become one of the greats... so he was there for every single moment. We were meeting without Leo and speaking about his talent, we were making plans to make him grow in the best way.

"In that meeting there was Deco, Xavi, Puyol and Ronaldinho, people who made history not only with Barcelona but in the football world."

Maxi Lopez spent two short years at Camp Nou alongside Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, winning the 2006 UEFA Champions League, the 2005 and 2006 La Liga titles and the 2005 Supercopa de Espana. However, he will be pleased to see that his compatriot took the world by storm in the years that followed, guiding the Blaugrana to their truly golden years.

Today, Lionel Messi plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain following Barca's inability to retain his services due to financial constraints. After a troubling start to life in Paris during his first season, the forward has shone in bright colors throughout this campaign.

The Argentine superstar has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 appearances for PSG in all competitions. He will be hoping to find similar form during the World Cup and potentially lead La Albiceleste to an unprecedented win in Qatar.

"We will see" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta discusses Lionel Messi return

Ever since the Blaugrana lost their legendary player due to financial mishaps, they have looked for ways to bring the forward back to Camp Nou, where he is highly revered. Messi left in the summer of 2021 at the end of his contract, signing a two-year deal with PSG. However, the deal is set to end next summer, with rumors swirling about his future.

However, when speaking about Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona, president Laporta kept his cards close to his chest, stating to RAC1 (via GOAL):

"I told them that he is from Barca, that we have been lucky to have him, and that we will see. I don’t want to talk about him because he is part of PSG and I don’t want any problem.”

