"He was undoubtedly one of the best players in the world" - Rudiger backs Real Madrid superstar to return to his best

German centre-back Antonio Rudiger has backed Real Madrid teammate Eden Hazard to get back to his best soon.

Rudiger notably played alongside Hazard at Chelsea between 2017 and 2019 before the latter moved to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian was brilliant in those two years.

He scored 17 goals and laid out 13 assists in 52 matches in the 2017-18 season and recorded 21 strikes and 17 assists the following campaign.

Thanks to his exploits, Chelsea won the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League during that span. Rudiger, who played 89 times across those two seasons, was also crucial to the Blues' success.

The duo have now been reunited at Real Madrid, with the club signing the German following the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to Los Blancos' official website, Rudiger expressed his happiness at being reunited with Hazard, saying (as quoted by CaughtOffside):

"I'm very happy to be with Eden again, now at Madrid."

He backed the 31-year-old to come good soon, stating:

"I know it's been a tough few years for him, with a lot of injuries and problems, but I still hope Madrid fans can see the Hazard I played with, because he was undoubtedly one of the best players in the world."

Injuries have plagued Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a mammoth fee rising to around £140 million. He was expected to headline Los Blancos' attack, with the club having lost Cristiano Ronaldo the previous summer.

However, injuries have stopped Hazard from having the desired effect at the Bernabeu. In three seasons, he's been limited to just 66 appearances in which he has scored six times and laid out 10 assists.

While the Belgian has lifted the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, he has come nowhere near justifying his massive price tag. There have also been plenty of rumors linking him with a move away from Spain, with some even suggesting a return to Chelsea.

However, following Real Madrid's Champions League success this season, Hazard vowed to come back stronger in the 2022-23 season. He said (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

"These have been three difficult years but next year I will give everything for you guys. I'm sure that next year will be mine, I've no doubts."

The upcoming campaign could be one of Hazard's final opportunities to impress the Los Blancos faithful, with his current deal at the Bernabeu expiring in 2024.

