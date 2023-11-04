“He is undroppable for any manager now” - Manchester United legend makes bold Harry Maguire claim after win against Fulham

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has gone from villain to hero in the space of weeks at the club thanks to his recent performances. Club legend Peter Schmeichel was full of praise for the England international after yet another impressive showing against Fulham on Saturday, November 4.

Coming off the back of successive home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United, United needed a win to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. They got just that with a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Despite getting clattered into in the opening seconds and suffering a cut just above his eye, Harry Maguire delivered a flawless performance for Manchester United. The Englishman has consistently performed impressively in the last few weeks after he was brought into the squad following a number of injuries.

The former Leicester City man scored the winner against FC Copenhagen to give them their first win in the UEFA Champions League this season. He also provided an assist in their 2-1 win over Brentford and won the Player of the Match award against Sheffield United.

Legendary goalkeeper turned pundit Schmeichel named Maguire the Player of the Match against Fulham. He also spoke about the defender proving himself to be undroppable for managers with his current performances via centredevils:

"For me, the Man of the Match was Harry Maguire. Without him I don't see Manchester United win this game. He's become an example to all the players, rising up from adversity - he is undroppable for any manager now."

Harry Maguire has long been criticized for his perceived poor performances in his time at Manchester United. The 30-year-old defender was stripped of the captaincy in the summer, with Erik ten Hag handing the responsibility to Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire was close to leaving Old Trafford in the summer, with West Han United interested in a deal for the defender. However, he stayed at the club and has had to fight for a place in Ten Hag's team, doing so impressively.

Harry Maguire finds form in Manchester United's time of need

Coming into the 2023-24 season, Harry Maguire was the fourth-choice defender for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman had to be content with coming off the bench in the early weeks of the campaign before injuries gave him a chance.

He has benefitted from injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw at various points of the season, and has proved his worth. His teammates have praised him for his performances for the team despite their inconsistent form.

In Harry Maguire, Erik ten Hag has a player who is ready to fight for his shirt and defend the club's badge. The defender has consistently shown his dedication in an England shirt when given a chance by the manager, and he has shown the same to Ten Hag.