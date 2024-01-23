“He is unhappy there” - Journalist claims Karim Benzema has offered himself to playing for European giants now

Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema has reportedly offered himself to his former club, Real Madrid, amid rumours that he's unhappy in Saudi Arabia.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda was speaking to the TV program El Chiringuito and stumbled upon Benzema's topic. The former France international only joined the Saudi Pro League last summer, putting an end to his 14-year-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Addressing Benzema's transfer, Inda said (via Le 10 Sport):

“I was told that Karim Benzema was still offering himself to Real Madrid. He is not happy and it is difficult for him to receive the salary he accepted in Saudi Arabia. He misses Madrid."

"There are no nines at the moment, even though Bellingham is scoring a lot of goals. He is unhappy there. He earns a lot more than in Madrid, but he has difficulty getting paid."

The former Lyon striker is in hot water after he reportedly left for holiday and missed training without permission (via The Guardian). This has led to speculation that Benzema could be leaving after playing just 20 matches for Al-Ittihad and scoring 12 goals.

Whether or not Real Madrid are willing to onboard the striker remains to be seen. During his spell with Los Blancos, Benzema scored 354 goals from 648 appearances across competitions, winning La Liga four times and the UEFA Champions League on five occasions.

Former Manchester United defender urges Red Devils to not sign Karim Benzema amid rumors

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has warned Manchester United amid rumours that the club could bring in Karim Benzema to solve their goalscoring issues.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has not fired this season, bagging just two Premier League strikes in 16 matches. Addressing these rumors, Parker told Danish outlet SpilXperten (via Goal):

"Karim Benzema would be yet another step backward. He would just be another PR signing, and Manchester United definitely doesn't need that. He would be the completely wrong player to bring in. Completely wrong."

He added:

"There is a reason he left Real Madrid, which is probably primarily about the money, but also because he likely wasn't guaranteed a starting position. It is likely that some fans would take him, but it would be a massive mistake. Hojlund is the future."

Despite Parker's remarks, the Red Devils need an answer to finding the net. They've managed the fewest Premier League strikes among the top 14 sides this season (24).