"He is not unique in any sense" - Manchester United attacker told he's a 'complete waste of money' after latest setback

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has labeled Jadon Sancho a "waste of money" following the winger's mental and physical troubles.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag recently claimed that the England international is struggling mentally and physically. Instead of training with the team in Spain, he was sent to the Netherlands to train alone with the Dutch manager's trusted coaches.

While it is unclear where the issue lies with Sancho, Parker believes the winger needs to be more accountable. The former Manchester United defender told BeMyBet:

“Mental issues are very tough to talk about and everyone thinks they know a lot about it but they don´t. And because of that, it’s tough for me to talk about his mentality, but I can say that he has been a complete waste of money.”

He added:

“And of course, that is affecting him. But I also need to say that 60% of professional footballers have struggled with the same mental issues that he is dealing with. He is not unique in any sense.”

Parker pointed out the flaws in Sancho's game and even speculated that maybe he needs to leave Manchester United and return to Germany.

“But he needs to focus on performing now. He’s got to be held responsible for not being worth the money and he is doing nothing right on the pitch. He is slowing down the tempo, he is dribbling too much, and is not beating people as he should be doing,” he said.

“He needs to look at himself in the mirror. He needs to figure out why things are not working for him and maybe he will find out that Man United is too big of a club for him. Maybe he needs to go back to Germany and even Bayern Munich could be an option. He is slowing down the tempo, he is dribbling too much and is not beating people as he should be doing,” he added.

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United struggles

The Red Devils signed Sancho in the summer of 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million. While he was highly rated during his time at Dortmund, the winger has failed to replicate his exploits for Manchester United.

He has scored just eight goals and provided four assists in 52 games for the English giants. Moreover, his performances have often failed to generate as much confidence as they did during his time in Germany.

His poor form also saw him being outed from the England squad in the UEFA Nations League and consequently in the FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old will need a major turn of events quickly or his days at Manchester United could be numbered.

