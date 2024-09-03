"He was so unprofessional", "He couldn't kick a football" – Paul Scholes names worst-ever Manchester United signing

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named former Australia international Mark Bosnich as the Old Trafford side's worst-ever signing.

During a recent interaction on The Overlap, Scholes claimed that the goalkeeper was quite sub-par at shot-stopping and kicking. The 11-time Premier League winner said (h/t SPORTbible):

"I thought he was a good keeper at Aston Villa, but he came to us, he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous. In shooting practice, you normally have like 15/20 shots. But after three shots, he's knackered and I never realised, he couldn't kick a football."

Trending

Scholes, who made 713 appearances for Manchester United, added:

"Honestly, I'd never seen anything like it. We played Everton in the first game of the [1999-00] season and none of us picked up on it, but he couldn't even reach the halfway line. There was no wind. It was a perfect day."

Expand Tweet

Bosnich, who represented Australia 17 times as a player, started his senior career at Manchester United in 1990. He left Aston Villa to return to his boyhood club in 1999 before leaving for Chelsea in 2001.

Overall, Bosnich helped the Red Devils lift one Premier League title and one Intercontinental Cup. He registered 15 clean sheets and conceded 38 goals in as many games in all competitions for the club.

Former Manchester United star Ben Foster reveals why he hated training with defender

Speaking on the Squeaky Bum Time podcast, ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster opened up on why he dreaded training with legendary defender Nemanja Vidic. He said (h/t Mirror):

"Just talking about Nemanja... off the pitch, he was fairly quiet wasn't he. But on the pitch, in training, that guy was a scary bloke, honestly. Horrible, honestly he did not care. If we were playing a five-a-side or six-a-side or something, if you were on his team, I used to think: 'Please don't be on Nemanja's team, please don't'."

Foster, who also played for West Bromwich Albion and Watford, added:

"Because if we didn't win, if I let a goal in that he thinks I should have done better with, he was letting you know and he would dig you out and he was after everybody. Honestly, he was horrible in training but off the pitch completely different."

During his eight-year-long stint at Manchester United, Vidic won five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

Expand Tweet

The Serb played alongside Foster 16 times at the Old Trafford outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback