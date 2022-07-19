"He is untouchable this summer" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool failed with approach for superstar midfielder 

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool approached Borussia Dortmund regarding the availability of midfielder Jude Bellingham. However, the Bundesliga outfit told them that the Englishman is 'untouchable' this summer.

Speaking on his podcast, Romano also mentioned that Bellingham is bound to attract a host of European giants next summer. However, the Reds are one of the most interested parties in the race to sign the England international, with manager Jurgen Klopp being a huge admirer.

Romano said (via The Anfield Talk on Twitter):

"Liverpool started the conversation a few weeks ago with Borussia Dortmund with an approach for Jude Bellingham. Dortmund said he is ‘untouchable’ this summer, but Liverpool is thinking of this player, and Jurgen Klopp is a big fan."

Borussia Dortmund have already lost a key first-team player this summer in Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City. Dortmund are therefore not interested in parting ways with Bellingham in the same transfer window. The teenager had an excellent 2021-22 campaign, contributing six goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder next summer. The midfield is the only key area the Reds have not strengthened in the ongoing transfer window.

The Reds have some great central midfielders, but all of them are approaching the twilight of their career. James Milner is 36 and was offered a one-year extension this summer. However, it's unlikely the former England international will continue beyond next season.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are also in their 30s, while Fabinho will be 29 later this year.

Liverpool have young midfielders

The Reds have a good blend of youth and experience in midfield. They possess a group of young and talented midfielders. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have been in and around the first team for a few seasons and will be expected to take a step up next season.

The Reds recently signed 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho from Fulham this summer. He can play as an attacking or central midfielder.

