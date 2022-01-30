"He was very upset" - Fred suggests Cristiano Ronaldo has got the credentials to spearhead Portugal to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 

Manchester United midfielder Fred has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is “very upset” about Portugal missing out on automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup. The midfielder, however, assures that his teammate will do everything in his power to prepare his countrymen for the upcoming challenges.

Portugal failed to secure top spot in their World Cup Qualifying Group. They lost their final group-stage fixture against Serbia, which saw them slip down to second place and be condemned to the play-offs.

To make an appearance in his fifth straight World Cup, Ronaldo will need to overcome two teams in the play-offs. They will face Turkey in their first play-off in the final week of March. A win over the Turks would pit them against either the reigning European Champions Italy or high-fliers North Macedonia. It will be a winner-takes-all grand finale.

Fred has admitted that the Manchester United number 7 is unhappy with the dicey situation the Navegadores find themselves in.

Speaking to Eurosport, Fred revealed the forward’s frustration but backed the 36-year-old to turn the situation around.

The Brazilian said:

“We talk a little bit about this. Of course, he's very upset about not qualifying directly for the World Cup. But, as a great player and as their captain, he knows how to prepare his team-mates in order to qualify. Obviously, he was very upset but he will work hard to be at the World Cup.”

He added:

“Everybody knows that he wants to win everything, every time. So rest assured he will work hard to be at this World Cup.”

Ronaldo, who is Portugal’s leading goalscorer with 115 strikes, netted six times in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. His best performance in Qualifiers came against the Republic of Ireland in September 2021. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a brace to help his country to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Boys in Green.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Globe Soccer top-scorer of all-time award

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed man on social media, won the Globe Soccer Top Goal Scorer of All Time award in Dubai on Friday evening. The Manchester United ace has scored 688 goals in club football and netted 115 times for Portugal so far in his career.

The 36-year-old was ecstatic after receiving the award and expressed his love for Dubai, the people of the great city, and their culture.

