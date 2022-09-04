"He is used to playing big games" - Ten Hag suggests Manchester United new signing could be unleashed against Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is of the view that Red Devils' new signing Casemiro is ready to start against Arsenal on Sunday if needed.

Manchester United made a poor start to their life under Ten Hag, losing both of their first two Premier League matches. However, they have since turned things around by winning three games on the bounce.

The Red Devils have beaten Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City in their last three outings. They will be keen to continue building momentum when they host Arsenal at home today (September 4).

However, the Gunners have made a flying start to their 2022-23 campaign, winning each of their five matches so far. They currently sit atop the league table with 15 points to their name.

Ten Hag may thus need added help to put an end to the north London giants' invincible run. That is why today's match may be the perfect opportunity for the Dutchman to 'unleash' Casemiro.

Manchester United forked out an initial sum of £60 million to acquire Casemiro's services from Real Madrid in the summer. The 30-year-old has since made two appearances for them, but is yet to start a game.

Casemiro, though, could be handed his first start for the Red Devils against Arsenal this evening. Asked if the midfielder is ready to be unleashed, Ten Hag pointed out how the player is used to playing in big games at Real Madrid. He told Sky Sports [via @UtdDistrict on Twitter]:

"I think so. He is used to playing big games."

While Ten Hag has suggested that Casemiro could start against Mikel Arteta's side, it remains to be seen if he will do so. Scott McTominay has been in good form recently, helping the Red Devils to wins against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester.

How could today's result affect Arsenal and Manchester United's league standing?

A victory over the Gunners would see Manchester United earn 12 points to their name from six matches. They could thus find themselves sitting fourth in the league table by the end of the gameweek.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to increase their lead at the top of the table with a win at Old Trafford. They currently enjoy a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Arteta's side will retain their place at the top of the table regardless of today's result. However, they will be determined to keep their winning start to the season intact.

