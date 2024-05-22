“He used to shock us in training” - When Steven Gerrard suggested how Liverpool flop is better than Lionel Messi

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard once compared Lionel Messi to Reds flop Joe Cole while speaking in a 2010 interview.

At the time, Cole had just joined the Merseysiders from Chelsea on a free transfer. Speaking about Cole's performances in training, Gerrard told Match of the Day magazine (via SPORTbible):

"Lionel Messi can do some amazing things, but anything he can do Joe can do as well, if not better. He used to shock us in training by doing footy tricks with a golf ball that most players can't even do with a football. I really fancy Joe for the [Player of the Year] award this season."

Eventually, Cole did not end up winning that honor and endured a torrid first season at Anfield. He was then loaned out to French outfit Lille for the 2011/12 campaign, after which the midfielder departed the club permanently in January 2013.

In all, Cole managed to make 42 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging five goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Messi enjoyed a staggeringly good campaign with Barcelona, which saw him notch up 53 goals in all competitions that season.

The Argentine icon was awarded his second Ballon d'Or honor just months after Gerrard's comments. Today, Messi has eight of these awards and has won the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

He's also led his nation to World Cup success in Qatar in 2022, where Messi scored seven goals and assisted three throughout the tournament.

Mohamed Salah names Lionel Messi as his favorite Argentine player after Liverpool teammate

Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah admitted in a recent interview that Inter Miami's Lionel Messi would slot in as his second favorite Argentine player after Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

This seems reasonable, given Salah has played 34 matches across competitions alongside Mac Allister, managing two joint goal contributions.

Speaking to ESPN about his favorite after the 25-year-old midfielder, Salah said (via GOAL):

"Messi. I love Messi. Messi is Messi. I love Batistuta as well, I met him once in Argentina and got hist-shirt signed, but yeah, I love Messi."

Mac Allister has become an integral component of the Liverpool midfield ever since joining the club from Brighton last summer for a reported £35 million. He has made 46 appearances across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and as many assists for the Reds.