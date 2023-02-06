“He used to watch how he developed and wanted to improve” – Tim Sherwood reveals how Manchester United star influenced Harry Kane

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has claimed Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen influenced Harry Kane during the former's time in north London. He claimed that the Dane's rise drove the Englishman to improve.

Kane broke the legendary Jimmy Greaves' goal-scoring record for Tottenham when he netted his 267th goal for them against Manchester City on Sunday. The goal helped Spurs edge out a 1-0 win over the reigning champions and inevitably helped their derby rivals Arsenal retain their five-point lead over the Cityzens.

Speaking on Premier League productions after the match, Sherwood claimed that Manchester United man Eriksen was a key figure in helping Kane become the player he is. The former manager said:

"Christian Eriksen was a massive influence on his development. He used to watch how he developed and wanted to improve himself. Harry realised there was no time to waste on the training field. He never wasted one day of his career and he still doesn't on the training field. He realises every day is important to the trade, for moments like that where he can deliver."

Sherwood added:

"It has become second nature to him now. He has had injuries and has had to bounce back from those injuries. But what he does is he works hard to get himself fit and he studies the opposition. Works with his teammates and realises where he can get better. And look what he has achieved. It's incredible."

Eriksen spent seven seasons (2013-2020) with the Lilywhites, registering 305 appearances in all competitions. During this time, he tallied 69 goals and 90 assists.

Tim Sherwood on Manchester United target Harry Kane

Tim Sherwood has claimed that he saw the drive in Harry Kane when he handed him his debut at Tottenham. However, the former manager has admitted that he never imagined that the reported Manchester United target would break Jimmy Greaves' legendary record.

On Premier League productions, Sherwood said:

"No, not even worth thinking about. But I felt that the demands that he puts on himself. The work rate he puts in every single day. He deserves all the accolades of what's coming towards him. To be the top scorer of such a great football club says everything.

"And he's not finished yet – look at that goal-scoring record, it's incredible. The great Jimmy Greaves. Did anyone think that he would surpass him? Well, the great Harry Kane has."

Manchester United are said to still be interested in signing Harry Kane as they look to bring in a forward in the summer.

