"He is useless", "So weak and slow" - Fans slam Arsenal star for his performance in 1-0 loss to Tottenham in pre-season clash

Arsenal fans have hit out at captain Martin Odegaard for his display in their pre-season meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong. The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first-ever North London derby on foreign soil, tasting defeat for the first time this summer.

Norway international Odegaard led Mikel Arteta's side out against their rivals in their third pre-season game in Asia. The 26-year-old scored the winner against Newcastle United in their most recent game on Sunday July 27th, finding the net with a late penalty.

Arsenal underwhelmed in the game against Tottenham, with their attacking play failing to click throughout the clash. Captain Odegaard was on the pitch for 90 minutes but did not manage to do anything of note to lead his side to victory. The performance of the former Real Sociedad man earned him the ire of the fans, some of whom took to X to vent.

A fan simply called the midfielder useless.

"Odegaard is useless", they wrote.

Another fan predicted a season of struggles for Arsenal unless they move on from Odegaard.

"If we don’t upgrade on Odegaard we will suffer again this season", they posted.

A fan blamed Arteta for allowing Odegaard play the whole game, calling the midfielder weak and slow.

"I mean the coach let Odegaard play the whole game that should tell you all, I can’t believe this coward is our captain he’s so weak n slow", they complained.

Another fan named Odegaard as a problem for how he slows things down and his poor final ball.

"Odegaard a massive issue again. Slows everything down and final ball atrocious. Finally have a no9 but he will struggle in that team.", they wrote.

A fan pointed to the Norwegian as the problem in their team.

"Odegaard is the problem", they posted.

Martin Odegaard finished the game with a 90% pass accuracy and 11 successful ball recoveries. He created three chances, more than anyone else on either team, and attempted four shots in the game. He failed to hit the target with any of the shots and won just one of four duels against Spurs.

Gyokeres, Mosquera debut as Arsenal fall to Tottenham

New Arsenal signings Viktor Gyokeres and Cristhian Mosquera made their debuts for the Gunners in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong. Both summer signings came on in the second half for Mikel Arteta's side as they tasted defeat in Asia.

Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr scored the only goal of the game with a lob from just inside the Arsenal half in the first half. Both sides managed just one shot on target apiece in the humid conditions in Hong Kong, with Spurs claiming the win.

Arsenal fans got a first look at both Gyokeres and Mosquera, who replaced Kai Havertz and Jakub Kiwior, respectively. Neither managed to leave a lasting impression as the game had settled into a passive rhythm as it petered out.

With their tour of Asia having come to an end, the Gunners will host Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday August 6th. They will then conclude their pre-season with a game against Athletic Club three days later.

