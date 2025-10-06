"He uses his body well" - Wayne Rooney names Manchester United star who 'makes it easier' for Mbeumo and Cunha

Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney has claimed that Benjamin Sesko makes life easier for both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Sesko, who made the switch to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig this summer, had failed to score in his first five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. However, the Slovenian has now netted in each of the last two games, with his latest strike helping Manchester United secure a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

In what looks like an upturn in form, Sesko has left an impression on Rooney, the club's highest ever goalscorer. Rooney, who scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for Manchester United, believes that playing alongside Sesko will help fellow summer signings Mbeumo and Cunha.

While praising Sesko for helping players like Mbeumo, Cunha and Mason Mount make runs in behind him, Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show (BBC):

"I think he's a handful, and he uses his body well. He challenges for balls, and it makes it easier for Mbeumo, Cunha when he's on, or Mount to make runs in behind him. So I think that's clearly something they've worked on.

"And obviously getting another goal, I think, will help him. So, I think for all the players, the win was massive. The manager, the win was massive and much needed."

The win over Sunderland helped Manchester United climb to 10th place in the table with 10 points from seven games. Ruben Amorim's men will face reigning champions Liverpool away from home, when the Premier League returns after the international break.

Wayne Rooney rates performance of new Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Manchester United also handed a debut to their new goalkeeper Senne Lammens during the win against Sunderland at Old Trafford. The Belgian, who joined the Red Devils from Royal Antwerp, kept a clean sheet and produced a performance that can be considered as a huge improvement when compared to previous weeks.

Rooney made his feelings clear about Lammens by stating that the shot-stopper did well. However, he also pointed to a 'misjudement' made by the goalkeeper which could have cost his team on another day.

Rooney added:

"I think the keeper's done well," said Rooney. "He's obviously had the misjudgement where he's come out of the box and that could be end up in a different way. But I thought in the main, he simplified things. Which, for a keeper, is not a bad thing.

"He didn't take too many touches on the ball. He got the ball forward quick, and it was effective."

Lammens has put pen-to-paper on a contract with United that runs until 2030. The Red Devils view him as the long-term solution to their problems in goal.

