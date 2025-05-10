“He is versatile, a leader” - Cesc Fabregas publicly declares interest in signing 24-year-old Barcelona star at Como

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he wishes for his side to sign Spain international Eric Garcia from Barcelona. The Serie A outfit came close to signing the defender in the January transfer window, with a late decision to stay in Catalunya preventing a switch to Italy.

Fabregas was reported by Mundo Deportivo as having revealed that his side remain interested in Garcia despite accepting their interest as futile. He pointed out the qualities that make the former Manchester City man such an attractive prospect for his side.

“I confirm our interest in Eric Garcia, from Barcelona. I like him a lot: he is versatile, a leader, important for the team. But he will stay at Barcelona.”

Garcia's versatility has been one of his strongest selling points, and he showed it in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan. He came on for Jules Kounde at right-back in the first leg and played in the same position in the second, scoring a goal.

Eric Garcia is equally adept at playing at centre-back or in a defensive midfield role, making him a useful asset to any team. He has appeared 41 times across all competitions this season, the most appearances he has made in a single season in his senior career.

Garcia appeared destined for a move away from Barcelona in January, with Girona and Como publicly expressing their interest in him. A vital goal off the bench for Hansi Flick's side in the UEFA Champions League against Benfica, however, thrust him firmly back into the plans of the manager, ending any transfer speculation.

The future of the 24-year-old remains undecided, however, as his side may opt for new defensive targets in the summer. He will not be short of suitors, with Como remaining firmly interested in his services.

Chelsea eyeing move for Barcelona youngster: Reports

Chelsea are considering making a move to sign Barcelona teenager Juan Hernandez this summer, as per reports. The Blues remain committed to signing the best young players in the world, and they identify Hernandez as a unique opportunity.

Sky Sports reports that alongside Manchester United, Chelsea are considering triggering the €6 million release clause for the attacking midfielder in July. The Spain U-19 international will turn 18 in the summer and will be able to immediately move to England.

Chelsea managed a similar deal for Marc Guiu, signing the teenager from the Spanish giants last summer. He has scored six goals in 11 appearances for the club this season and is tipped to have a big future at Stamford Bridge.

