"He was vocal on the pitch"- Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on Manchester United star who played like a captain

Manchester United Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was very impressed with his team's defensive performance against West Ham United. The German coach heaped praise on his centreback duo and went on to laud Harry Maguire by stating that he played like a captain against the Hammers.

It was a great evening at Old Trafford when Manchester United defeated West Ham United 1-0 in a crucial Premier League match. The Red Devils always looked in control of the game by keeping the ball in possession and also winning the ball back from the Hammers very quickly. However, United struggled in the final 3rd and it took the team 93 minutes to score the winning goal which was scored by Marcus Rashford who came on from the bench.

Ralf Rangnick was very impressed with his team's performance and he was very vocal about it during the post match press conference. The German coach lauded his centreback duo of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire for their performance against West Ham. Rangnick then went on to praise Maguire for putting out a solid performance and for nullifying the threat of Michail Antonio throughout the game. The former RB Leipzig coach was impressed with Maguire's display and stated that he was very present, vocal and played like a captain.

"It was a very good performance from both centre-backs. Defensively, almost without any mistake on the ball. Some long balls in the first-half, two or three of them that they would not necessarily have played. But, as I said, defensively he was very present, he was vocal on the pitch. He played like a captain should play." said Ralf Rangnick.

Are Manchester United slowly picking up the momentum that they very much need to finish in a Top 4 spot?

The last couple of months have been very challenging for Manchester United. The players and the fans had to go through a lot of humiliation when their team heavily lost against Liverpool, Manchester City and even Watford. However, the appointment of Rangnick has given supporters some hope.Under Rangnick the team's progress has been slow but recent matches against Brentford and West Ham United can be a turning point.

Even though the performances in the last few matches have been far from perfect, fans have found belief in the manager and are cheering for the players to play with intensity and desire. Manchester United's next match will be against Middlesbrough in an FA Cup tie and it is scheduled for February 5th which is nearly two weeks away. Fans fear that the team could end up losing the recent momentum that they gained. But the players certainly need some rest as they have been playing intense football without much break for the past few months.

