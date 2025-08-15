“He was waiting for me” - Former Barcelona star Inigo Martinez opens up on chat with Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr switch

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was waiting to welcome him after joining Al-Nassr. The Spaniard moved to the Saudi Pro League this month after activating a clause in his contract to leave for free.

Speaking to Onda Vasca, Martinez said that he had heard good things about Ronaldo from other players while they played in Spain. The Al-Nassr captain still managed to impress him as he waited for the defender and spoke with him during pre-season training camp. He said (via OJogo):

"I had already been told good things about him. I was pleasantly surprised, when I was in Madrid they told me that he was like that. There is a good feeling, he was waiting for me when I arrived in Portugal [pre-season training] and we were able to talk. He is cheerful, I feel a good atmosphere in the group."

Discussing his departure from Barcelona, Martinez stated that it was a shock for many at the club. However, it was an offer he could not turn down and added:

"It was a shock for many. Nowadays, in football, everything changes from one day to the next. On an economic level, this league cannot be compared with any of the others. Looking at my career and what I have achieved, it was the right time to take this step, these trains pass once and it is difficult to say no. No one is prepared to see this type of contract, when they ask us, we don't even believe it."

Barcelona have managed to save €14 million in wages from the defender's decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The Catalan side were happy to welcome the move as they need to make space in the wage bill to register Marcus Rashford.

Hansi Flick left surprised by Barcelona star's decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Inigo Martinez recalled his discussion with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick after deciding to make the switch to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Spaniard said that the German coach was left surprised but quickly understood the reason. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I spoke to Flick on the way back from the tour because I didn’t want to either. We had had enough with the way the tour was going. It caught him by surprise, but he understood it perfectly from minute two. It was a pleasant talk, and I was very sorry because there was a mutual appreciation. It was sad at the same time."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have also signed Joao Felix to bolster the attack, while Kingsley Coman is on the verge of joining from Bayern Munich.

