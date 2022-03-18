"He could walk into PSG, Real Madrid or Manchester City" - Kenny Cunningham heaps praise on 20-year-old Arsenal star

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka continues to impress with his performances for the Gunners this season, and is widely considered to be one of the best young players in the Premier League at the moment. Irish former footballer Kenny Cunningham certainly seems to agree. The retired defender has urged Arsenal to build their team around Saka, while also claiming that the youngster could easily slot into any of Europe's elite clubs.

Bukayo Saka's rise to prominence has been quick but well-deserved. The 20-year-old has steadily improved season-on-season, and is already touted as one of the best players for the Gunners this season. The Englishman has scored 9 goals in just 32 matches across competitions thus far this season - recording his career-best figures with nearly a quarter of the season yet to be played.

Saka has drawn plenty of praise from pundits and fans alike due to his reliability and excellence on the pitch for the Gunners. Former Premier League star Kenny Cunningham, for one, believes that Saka is an outstanding young player around whom Arsenal should look to build their squad. Cunningham further believes that the youngster is already good enough to play for the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, and would easily slot into any of their first teams.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Cunningham spoke of the Gunners' young talent and specifically heaped praise on Bukayo Saka. Cunningham said:

“They have to build a team around those young players. For me, Saka is the outstanding one of them.

“Saka for me, he’s the one, he’s head and shoulders, absolutely outstanding. That kid could play for any of the top clubs in the world, he could walk into PSG, Real Madrid or Manchester City and the transition would be seamless, he’s that good.”

Arsenal believed to be in talks with Bukayo Saka over new contract

Despite becoming a fan-favorite at Arsenal, Bukayo Saka's long-term future remains uncertain. The 20-year-old's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and no new deal has been agreed upon yet.

Several recent reports have claimed that the Gunners are already working on a new contract to retain their crown jewel. Saka is a graduate of the club's academy and is understood to be keen to stay. However, the young superstar will undeniably be on the radar of multiple top European clubs, who will continue to closely monitor the situation.

