"He didn't want to listen to any offers" - 12 teams wanted to sign Real Madrid star before transfer deadline, confirms member of player's entourage

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio had as many as 12 offers on the table in the summer, according to the player's entourage.

However, the Spanish international was not interested in hearing the proposals as he had his heart set on staying in Madrid.

As quoted by AS via Le10 Sport, a member of his entourage said:

"Twelve teams wanted to sign Marco in the last market. He didn't want to listen to any offers, because his desire is still to play for Madrid."

RMreports @RMBlanco14 | From Marco Asensio's entourage: "12 clubs wanted to sign Marco in the last market. But he didn't want to listen to any offer, because his desire is still to play for Madrid." #RealMadrid | From Marco Asensio's entourage: "12 clubs wanted to sign Marco in the last market. But he didn't want to listen to any offer, because his desire is still to play for Madrid." @diarioas 🚨 | From Marco Asensio's entourage: "12 clubs wanted to sign Marco in the last market. But he didn't want to listen to any offer, because his desire is still to play for Madrid." @diarioas #RealMadrid https://t.co/GCp2hHS3Cy

The Spaniard has already entered the final year of his deal with Real Madrid and is likely to depart on a free transfer.

E. Hazard Tweets @EHazardTweets 🗣️ | Carlo Ancelotti: "Eden Hazard and Asensio are good and ready to contribute something, like everyone else." 🗣️ | Carlo Ancelotti: "Eden Hazard and Asensio are good and ready to contribute something, like everyone else." 🚨🗣️ | Carlo Ancelotti: "Eden Hazard and Asensio are good and ready to contribute something, like everyone else." https://t.co/wLbRFD9kNK

The report also claimed that Asensio could even be on his way to Barcelona next summer following his contract expiry. He could have left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer itself but decided against leaving following the Kylian Mbappe situation.

Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid and sign a new deal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) convinced the Spaniard to stay and fight for his place. Asensio sought more playing time and was promised the same by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, that has not been the case as he remains on the fringes of the squad.

The versatile forward has played just 73 minutes of football across all competitions this season and has not started a single game.

Marco Asensio has slipped further down the pecking order at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has seemingly fallen further down Carlo Ancelotti's pecking order this season.

The Spaniard joined the Whites from Mallorca in 2014 and was immediately loaned back to the club for the 2014-15 season. He had another impressive season on loan at Espanyol in 2015-16 that cemented his place in the Real Madrid side upon his return.

At one point, he was widely regarded as one of the finest young players on the planet. However, over the past three years, things have gone downhill for the versatile attacker as he has become more of a squad player.

Despite his limited playing time, he scored 12 goals in 42 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 season. However, going by his limited playing time this season, he does not seem to be in the manager's long-term plans.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes