"He wanted to follow a different path" - Joao Felix's ex-teammate weighs in on star's loan move to Barcelona

Joao Felix made the switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in a loan move last summer. Samuel Lino, who was his teammate at the Wanda Metropolitano, recently offered his perspective on the Portuguese attacker's controversial loan transfer to Camp Nou.

After a failed permanent move to Chelsea, Felix found himself back at Atletico Madrid at the commencement of the summer. Yet, his place in Diego Simeone's strategic plans was uncertain, leading to his marginalization during the preseason.

Felix went public with his aspiration to join Barcelona, who are a rival team. Notably, his gamble paid off, culminating in a loan move to the Catalan giants in the waning moments of the summer transfer window.

Despite the frictions, his Atletico Madrid teammates do not harbor negative sentiments towards Felix, especially Samuel Lino, who has expressed admiration and support for him.

Speaking to AS (via Football Espana), the Atletico winger said:

"He felt he needed to change. He’s at Barcelona, he wanted to follow a different path, and I wish him all the luck in the world. I got along very well with him, I really like him as a person, he’s incredible."

The paths of the two players are set to converge once more in a fortnight when both clubs clash at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 3. In the current season, Felix has participated in ten La Liga matches, netting a goal, and has also scored twice in four Champions League appearances.

Barcelona pursue Joao Cancelo's permanent transfer from Manchester City

Barcelona are intensifying their efforts to transform Joao Cancelo's loan from Manchester City into a permanent arrangement next year. The Catalan giants secured the services of the Portuguese full-back on a temporary basis, and under Xavi, he has established himself as a pivotal member of the team.

A report by Football Espana (via Caught Offside) has revealed that Manchester City have set a valuation of approximately £44 million for Cancelo. The proposed financial structure entails an initial payment of £22 million, with the remainder to be distributed over three years.

Concurrently, Diario Sport (via Caught Offside) has disclosed that Barcelona might contemplate extending Cancelo's loan for another season. However, Manchester City are reportedly agreeable to such a continuation only if it is coupled with a compulsory purchase clause of £30 million.

In his tenure at Barca so far, the Portuguese international has made a significant impact, scoring twice and providing an assist in ten La Liga matches.