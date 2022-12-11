"He wanted the glory and was crying" - Ex-Chelsea star says 'overrated' Neymar isn't fit to lace Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo's boots

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes Brazil forward Neymar Jr. is not cut from the same cloth as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman claims the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward is overrated and not at the level of the Portuguese and Argentine legends.

Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A Selecao lost 4-2 on penalties after Rodrygo and Marquinhos failed to find the back of the net.

Surprisingly, Neymar was lined up to be the fifth and last penalty taker in the shootout. Croatia consistently converted from the spot, leaving the Paris Saint-Germain forward without an opportunity to even take his kick.

Many questioned why Neymar did not step up to the spot for Brazil's first penalty in such an important international fixture for the South Americans. Cundy criticized the PSG man for the same, accusing him of selfishly wanting to take the final penalty in an attempt to chase glory.

He told talkSPORT:

“The only reason he didn’t take a penalty, because he was last and wanted the glory. Overrated, not good enough. At that level he can’t lace [Lionel] Messi’s boots, can’t lace [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s boots. He wanted the glory and he was crying.”

Messi's Argentina have made it to the semi-finals after an impressive World Cup campaign. La Albiceleste secured a victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The fixture ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes and went on to penalties, where Argentina won 4-3.

Messi converted a penalty in the 73rd minute of normal playing time as well as in the shootout.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Portugal were shockingly knocked out after a 1-0 defeat by Morocco in the quarter-finals. The Portuguese ace did not feature in the starting XI once again but did get minutes on the pitch in the second half.

Ronaldo, unfortunately, could not lead his team to glory in what was perhaps his last World Cup.

Neymar Jr. joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive FIFA World Cup record

Neymar has now become one of the few players to score in each of the last three FIFA World Cups. The Brazilian ace joins a list that includes footballing greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Croatia's Ivan Perisic and Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri have also scored in each of the last three editions of the tournament.

Mbappe leads the next generation of stars at this World Cup, but France games nothing like Argentina, Portugal or Brazil in terms fo being filled by fans from the Middle East. It's still all about Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. Mbappe has a lot of catching up to do

Neymar accomplished this noble record after converting a penalty in Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16. The PSG forward subsequently scored against Croatia as well, during extra time.

