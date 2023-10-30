Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool star Luis Diaz wanted to go home as soon as he heard the news of his parents' kidnapping. The Reds manager confirmed that Diaz was on his way home, adding that the club have sent officials with him for support.

Speaking to the media after their win over Nottingham Forest, the German tactician provided an update on Diaz, saying:

"The preparation was the most difficult I ever had in my life. Didn't expect that, was not prepared for it, I don't want to make the game bigger than it was, but it was definitely. We tried to help Lucho with the fight we put in because obviously, we want to help, but we cannot really help, so the only thing we can do is fight for him and that's what the boys did.

"We heard last night late about it. Then we spoke to Lucho; [he] wanted to go home, [we] sent people with him, have people there who take care, there's part of families there as well so that's why they want to be together."

Klopp added:

"Absolutely understandable. Then we got the news with [his] mum, which is fantastic, and since then nothing really. They work on it, clearly. By some distance, we are obviously not the first people who get informed but we try to have knowledge of everything as much as we can, but we don't want to disturb in any way. [We're] not the important people there. We just want to support [the family]. That's it."

At the time of writing, reports claim that Diaz's mother was rescued from the kidnappers. However, the Liverpool star's father is reportedly still with them.

Liverpool win despite Luis Diaz missing the match

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that they were in a difficult situation when the news about Luis Diaz's parents' came out. However, the Reds managed to get their head in the game and get an easy 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Diogo Jota scored the opening goal of the game just after the half-hour mark. The Portuguese star celebrated by showing support to Diaz.

Darwin Nunez made it 2-0 just four minutes later to make things better for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah sealed the win with a goal in the 77th minute.