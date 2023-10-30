“He wanted to win the Ballon d’Or” – Fabrizio Romano on Erling Haaland’s feelings after reportedly losing award to Lionel Messi 

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Erling Haaland knows he will have the chance to win the Ballon d'Or in the future, after reportedly losing this year's edition to Lionel Messi.

Tonight, the winner of the Golden Ball for last season will be announced. Sources have stated that Messi is going to win his eighth Ballon d'Or, pipping Haaland to the prize.

The Argentine forward guided his national to their third World Cup title last year in Qatar, and that certainly outweighed Haaland's treble achievement with City last season.

The Norwegian scored 52 goals from 53 games in all competitions during a barn-storming 2022-23 campaign with the Sky Blues, his first since the switch from Borussia Dortmund. He played a crucial role in their Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League successes as City romped to all three trophies, but it hasn't been enough to help Haaland win the Ballon d'Or.

Nonetheless, at 23, the striker has ample time to claim it one day, and that's exactly what he feels too, according to Romano. The Italian said on his 'Here We Go' podcast (via Men in Blazers on Twitter):

"Erling Haaland is a machine and he wanted to win the Ballon d'Or. He knows that he will have a chance to do it in the future because he is still super young. So the feeling is, he wanted to win, but he knows the future is going to be bright so he will keep fighting. As always, very focused on the pitch."

Haaland has continued in the same vein in the 2023-24 season thus far, scoring 13 goals from 15 games in all competitions, including 11 in 10 Premier League matches.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami from PSG this summer and started his life in the US brightly, guiding his team to the Leagues Cup. He has 11 goals from 14 games for the MLS side.

Haaland may not break Lionel Messi's record, but could win the Ballon'd Or someday

Erling Haaland is absolutely right in thinking that he will have a chance to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. The Norwegian striker has an abundance of time and talent, and plays for the most dominant club in world football at the moment. It's a question of when, and not if, the Norwegian striker wins the Golden Ball.

Since his breakout season with RB Salzburg in the 2019-20 season, Haaland has been producing mind-boggling numbers on a consistent basis. It's reminiscent of those registered by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their peak years.

However, it's difficult for him, or any player, for that matter, to win surpass Lionel Messi's record with the trophy. He already has seven in the bag and is set to lift his eighth soon.

It would take something really special from Haaland to recreate that record.