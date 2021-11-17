“He wants to be the best of all time and most likely, he'll make it” - Gary Neville lauds Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality and says Manchester United star will look to beat all of Pele’s records 

Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn praise from former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who lauded the Portuguese's incredible mentality and constant desire to be at the top. The Red Devils legend believes his former colleague will look to beat all of Pele's records and has tipped him to succeed in doing so.

While hailing the forward's mentality, Neville recalled how a young Cristiano Ronaldo raised his game to an unbelievable height at Manchester United. That was shortly after the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The first time Ronaldo has hit the SIIIIUUU celebration in a Man United shirt 😍 The first time Ronaldo has hit the SIIIIUUU celebration in a Man United shirt 😍 https://t.co/5yCCga0TZH

The former England right-back narrated:

"From the point of view of physical strength, it was incredible. And at that moment we understood that it would be something unique. In fact, in 2007-08, CR7 had already led United to victory in the Champions League, coupled with his first Ballon d'Or. I knew him more professionally than personally, yet this change was beyond logic. But he has always been one of the few who admitted that individual awards were important."

"Most players say it matters most. the team, but instead he tells you, 'I want to be the best in the world because that also helps the team,' Neville explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed his game to become a deadly machine in front of goal. That, coupled with his zeal to be at the top, has always inspired Neville to tip the attacker to break the goalscoring records set by Brazilian great Pele.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Edwin van der Sar:



"Cristiano Ronaldo once told me that he wants to become the best player in the world and he has with hard work.” Edwin van der Sar:"Cristiano Ronaldo once told me that he wants to become the best player in the world and he has with hard work.” https://t.co/ThhMVUSZ3B

"He wanted to reach the top and what he's done over the years is exceptional. He is obsessed with scoring, working day after day to to always be in top form, and every year has raised the bar a little more. Ihave no doubt that he will want to continue playing and beating Pele's records. He wants to be the best of all time. And most likely, he'll make it," the former Manchester United defender added.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues making history at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo showing no signs of slowing down at Manchester United

Despite turning 36 earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo is out there proving that age is just a number. The attacker took on a huge challenge by sealing a return to Manchester United this summer and he's wasted no time in making his impact felt.

CR7 has made 12 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far this season, recording nine goals and one assist to his name. The winger is also firing on all cylinders with Portugal, finishing as top scorer at the Euros this summer with five goals to his name.

Edited by Parimal