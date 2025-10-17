“He wants to break every timeline” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on Kai Havertz’s return from injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the recovery journey of forward Kai Havertz following the injury he suffered earlier this season. The Germany international is one of the long-term absentees for the Gunners after injuring his knee at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Arteta spoke to reporters at his press conference ahead of his side's visit to Craven Cottage in the Premier League this weekend, answering questions on his side's injured players. He revealed that Havertz is working very hard to return to full fitness as soon as he can after his injury. He pointed out that it would be difficult to see him sooner than expected, but the staff are working to ensure that he does not suffer a relapse after his return.

"I mean, very difficult (for him to return ahead of schedule). There's still a lot to do in his rehab. He's really pushing it, we know Kai and that's why we love him so much. But we have to wait and see. I think we are doing a really good work with him again. He wants to break every timeline, I'm sure. But as well, we have to protect him and make sure that when he comes back, he's come back for the long term", he said (via football.london).

Kai Havertz had to undergo a minor procedure on his knee after picking up an injury in the win over Manchester United on opening day of the 2025-26 season. The Germany international missed a chunk of the 2024-25 season through injury, having suffered a hamstring tear midway through the campaign.

The former Chelsea man is one of four Arsenal stars presently out with knee-related issues alongside Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard. Arteta will be wary of these developments as the season goes on, and will hope to have Havertz back fit as soon as possible.

Arsenal star set for return to action following layoff

Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie is set to return to action for the Gunners following his spell out injured, manager Arteta has revealed. The Ecuador international has had to sit out a couple of weeks after he picked up an injury, but has been spotted in full training.

Arteta told reporters on Friday that he expects Hincapie to be available to feature when his side visits Fulham in the league. He confirmed that the versatile defender has returned to full training and is in line to play this weekend.

"Yeah, he will be training today again with us and if everything is right, he will be available as well", he said (via football.london).

Piero Hincapie joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to be made permanent next summer from Bayer Leverkusen. The 23-year-old made just one appearance for Arsenal, in the UEFA Champions League against Athletic Club, before his injury.

