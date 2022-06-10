“He wants to do everything to make his team play better” – Matthijs de Ligt offers confident Erik ten Hag review that will excite Manchester United fans

Dutch international defender Matthijs de Ligt has heaped praise on newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has been brought in by the Red Devils following a thoroughly disappointing season. Manchester United could only salvage a sixth-placed finish last season with their lowest points total in the history of the division.

Ten Hag obviously comes with a massive task on his hands. However, De Ligt has insisted that his former manager has the necessary quality to become successful at Old Trafford. The Juventus centre-back has hailed Ten Hag for his love for the game and his eye for detail.

The former Ajax defender has suggested that Ten Hag will do everything in his power to revive the fallen giants of English football. De Ligt said, as quoted by 90Min:

"He is someone who loves his job and he loves to work. He’s really into the details. This makes him a really good trainer. He has a lot of qualities [to succeed]. We will have to see how he goes. He definitely improves players. He wants to do everything to make his team play better."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



2 years after signing him in 2020, his Man Utd career will finally start in 2022.



It's Donny time Fabrizio says he's been told that Donny van de Beek is in Erik ten Hag's plans and will be an important player for Man Utd next season.2 years after signing him in 2020, his Man Utd career will finally start in 2022.It's Donny time Fabrizio says he's been told that Donny van de Beek is in Erik ten Hag's plans and will be an important player for Man Utd next season.2 years after signing him in 2020, his Man Utd career will finally start in 2022.It's Donny time 🇳🇱 https://t.co/adLBTy0l9F

De Ligt has also commented on the rumors linking his former teammate Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United. The Dutch international has lavished praise on the Barcelona playmaker but has refused to reveal too much regarding the potential transfer. De Ligt said:

"He’s an amazing player and everybody knows how important he is for the team. But he’s not said anything [about a transfer]"

Can Erik ten Hag take Manchester United back to their glory days?

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have been on a downward spiral. They have tried a number of reputed managers but their fortunes have not changed.

Expectations will be enormous from Erik ten Hag as he comes with a solid resume and is also known for his attractive brand of football.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL De Gea is 'clear favourite' to replace Harry Maguire as Erik ten Hag's captain at Man Utd De Gea is 'clear favourite' to replace Harry Maguire as Erik ten Hag's captain at Man Utd ©

Fans will have to wait and see how if the Dutchman manages to instill his ideas in the squad he has inherited from Ralf Rangnick. It is quite evident that the Red Devils are miles behind their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and the Dutchman has to be given time to close the gap.

Manchester United also need to make the right signings this summer in order to give their manager a chance to at least qualify for the Champions League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far