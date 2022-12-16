"He wants to keep winning" - Porto president opens up on potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

FC Porto president Pinto da Costa has claimed that he would be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he believes that they would not be able to afford his wages, much like the other clubs in Portugal.

Ronaldo is without a club right now after Manchester United released him last month. The former Real Madrid star is waiting before deciding his future and is currently training at Los Blancos' training ground.

Clubs around Europe have been offered the chance to sign Ronaldo, and not many seem to have turned their heads away. FC Porto are the latest, with their president ruling out a move despite interest due to high wages. He was quoted by AS saying:

"See Ronaldo in Portugal? It depends on him and the interested clubs, I think that in Portugal nobody has the capacity to give him the salary he earns and he wants to keep winning, because he still has the quality for that."

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has one major offer on the table from Al Nassr. The Saudi Arabian club are looking to beat off competition from their rivals Al Hilal and have offered the Portuguese star a €200 million per season contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother would not be happy with a FC Porto move

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, is a fan of Sporting Lisbon and promised fans she would bring her son back to the club. The Portuguese forward started his senior career at the José Alvalade Stadium, and his mother is still a fan of the club.

Aveiro was quoted saying:

"Ronaldo has to come back here. If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. He says: 'Let's see': But if it can't be him, then Cristianinho!"

She added:

"Today the number 7 jersey [at Sporting] is [Brazilian attacking midfielder] Tabata, but when Ronaldo comes, it will be his!"

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to be of interest to Arsenal as well, as the Gunners are looking for a short-term replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who has been ruled out for three months following knee surgery.

