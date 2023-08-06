"He wants to play as a midfielder" - Fans laugh at Andre Onana as Manchester United fan predicted goal from half line just seconds before they scored

Fans laughed at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after a fan posted a video on Twitter predicting that he would concede a goal from the halfway line seconds before he did.

Manchester United defeated Lens 3-1 in their pre-season friendly clash at Old Trafford yesterday (August 5). The Red Devils came alive in the second half, scoring three goals within the span of 11 minutes. Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro were able to get on the scoresheet.

However, all wasn't as smooth in the first half. Erik ten Hag's men played poorly despite the Dutchman fielding arguably their strongest XI. They were unable to register a shot on target in the first half with Mason Mount missing an open goal in the 15th minute.

Manchester United also went 1-0 down in the 23rd minute. Diogo Dalot played a loose ball that was intended for Raphael Varane. Unfortunately for him, Lens' Florian Sotoca intercepted it and audaciously lobbed Onana from the halfway line.

A fan reposted a video on Twitter (uploaded by @moesbr_ on TikTok). The former Inter Milan shot-stopper could be seen way ahead of his box, with the fan predicting that he would concede due to his questionable positioning.

This hilariously came to fruition as Onana conceded just seconds later. Fans trolled the newly-signed goalkeeper on Twitter.

He should tell the coach that he wants to play as a midfielder. We can't take this. No wonder he was chased from Cameroon's camp at the WorldCup 2022.

Anyone that says Onana isn't to blame here is so wrong. He's 35/40 yards out. He doesn't need to be there

Beautiful angle for those brain dead fans who're still thinking that it's Dalot's fault

The Red Devils are set to play their final pre-season friendly game against Athletic Club today (August 6).

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana takes responsibility for moment of madness vs Lens

New Manchester United signee Andre Onana didn't shy away from taking responsibility after he was chipped from the halfway line yesterday during the club's 3-1 win against Lens.

The Cameroon international officially joined the Red Devils on July 20 from Inter Milan for a reported £43.8 million. He signed a five-year contract at the club and will have big boots to fill, having replaced Old Trafford legend David de Gea.

His Manchester United tenure hasn't gotten off to the best of starts following pre-season defeats against the likes of Real Madrid (2-0) and Borussia Dortmund (3-2).

Onana's error against Lens yesterday left him sprawled in the back of his net during his home debut. He spoke to MUTV about it later and said (via Daily Express):

"I’m responsible for everything. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the critics and all the pressure for me."

Fortunately for Onana, the Red Devils rallied in the second half to secure an impressive 3-1 win over the French opposition.