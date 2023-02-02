"He wants to quit football by playing" – Kaka makes interesting claim on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move

Brazil and AC Milan legend Kaka has voiced his support for Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Al-Nassr during the winter transfer window.

Ronaldo, 37, sealed a permanent move to the Saudi Pro League outfit after he had his Manchester United contract terminated via a mutual agreement in November last year. His departure from Old Trafford came after his explosive interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan.

Despite his desire to pursue UEFA Champions League action, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Mrsool Park. He is set to earn a staggering €200 million a year.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kaka expressed his frank opinion on Ronaldo's recent footballing chapter in Saudi Arabia. He elaborated:

"I think he wants to quit football by playing. I understand him... he is a special player. Players like him bring a simple concept to the team: winning. Winning is not like losing. I have the feeling that many young players of this generation don't understand it. If they win, it's great, if not, it doesn't matter to them. It's not like this."

Comparing the Portuguese to two AC Milan greats, Kaka continued:

"[Paolo] Maldini was a great example. He had already won four Champions League trophies and yet, he wanted the fifth despite his age. Players like him make all the difference in a team. Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] can still be useful today thanks to his elite mentality."

So far, Ronaldo is yet to open his account in two games for Al-Nassr.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo doing Cristiano Ronaldo things Cristiano Ronaldo doing Cristiano Ronaldo things ✨ https://t.co/6bIzxMyHDm

Manchester United are better off without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, says legend

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane stated that Manchester United are benefitting from Cristiano Ronaldo's winter departure. He said:

"I think his departure helped the manager and the club a lot in the end. No one wanted that to be hanging over the second half of the season and it should have been dealt with in the summer. That whole situation, he obviously wasn't going to sit on the bench and be happy with it. Thankfully, they've now dealt with it properly."

Sharing his thoughts on other fringe players' exits, Keane added:

"But also the other five or six lads that left, [Edinson] Cavani another one. Those who were fringe players, coming off the bench, and when they were coming on they weren't bringing anything because they felt they should have been starting. Those subs and fringe players of last year, you just felt they were energy-sappers."

Poll : 0 votes