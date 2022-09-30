"He wants to say yes to everything" - Aaron Ramsdale praises 28-year-old Arsenal player for always 'lifting his mood'

Speaking on BT Sport’s YouTube channel, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale talked about his affectionate bond with Matt Turner. Ramsdale said that the American always lifts the mood of the squad.

The goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season to challenge Ramsdale for his position. Obviously, a rivalry is expected to exist between two players who have similar roles in the team. However, that does not look to be the case with Ramsdale and Turner.

The two goalkeepers are enjoying each other's company. Ramsdale added that the American's presence on the training field brings positivity and keeps the environment cheerful.

“We’ve got another lad, Matt Turner from America. He’s like Tigger, he’s a classic American almost. He wants to do everything and he wants to say yes to everything. It’s great because there are days where you’re a bit tired, but when you have him who is new to the club, he picks you up.''

Arsenal agreed to terms with the former MLS goalkeeper in January 2022, but the official signing was completed this summer. Turner was named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 for his exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

He also made his international debut for the United States of America in 2021, starting against Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match.

Turner made his Arsenal debut in the Gunners' clash against FC Zurich in the Europa League, which the Premier League side won 2-1.

The Gunners will be back in action on Friday as they take on their north-London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at home on Saturday. The two clubs are having an exceptional season this year as the Gunners remain at the top of the table while Conte's team sit in third position.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has 'no doubt' William Saliba is capable of holding Tottenham's strikers

A day before the much-anticipated North London derby, Mikel Arteta put his faith in centre-back William Saliba, saying that he has 'no doubt' about the Frenchman's capabilities.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️ Arteta on having any hesitation playing Saliba against Kane and Son: “Saliba has shown over the past few months what he is capable of & that doesn’t mean that things are always going to go in the same direction but he’s been so good that from my side I have no doubts.” #afc 🗣️ Arteta on having any hesitation playing Saliba against Kane and Son: “Saliba has shown over the past few months what he is capable of & that doesn’t mean that things are always going to go in the same direction but he’s been so good that from my side I have no doubts.” #afc https://t.co/bBR6WxDwPc

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut earlier this season in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Since then, the Frenchman has been a regular figure in the Gunners' starting lineup.

Ahead of an important home game against Tottenham, Arteta reiterated his faith in the young defender. Arsenal Buzz quoted him as saying that he is not hesitant to field him against Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

“Saliba has shown over the past few months what he is capable of and that doesn’t mean that things are always going to go in the same direction but he’s been so good that from my side I have no doubts.”

