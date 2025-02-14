“He wants to be untouchable in terms of records” - Raphael Varane analyzes Cristiano Ronaldo’s plans for retirement

Raphael Varane has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to retire. The Frenchman, who hung up his boots last summer, insists that Ronaldo will continue playing football as long as possible.

Ad

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has shattered numerous records and continues to break one of his own in the Saudi Pro League.

He is the leading goalscorer of all time and he recently scored his 924th career goal in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al Feiha. Despite celebrating his 40th birthday earlier this month, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.

Ad

Trending

And Varane believes his former Real Madrid teammate has no intention of packing it in either. He told French outlet L'Equipe (via GOAL):

“He wants to be untouchable in terms of records and leave an indelible mark on football for thousands of years if possible. His major motivation at 40 is hard to analyse since he's already won everything long ago, but it's not financial."

Ad

“It's more about wanting to be extraordinary. He never mentioned age limit [in terms of retiring]. But for him, anything is possible. So when he reaches a limit, he wants to go further. I think he'll only stop when he can't anymore.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 27 games for Al-Nassr this season.

Pundit says Liverpool star is 'better' than Cristiano Ronaldo 'in Premier League terms'

Darren Bent believes Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

Ad

Salah has displayed exceptional levels of consistency for the Merseysiders since his move to Anfield in 2017. He has scored 177 goals in 274 appearances in the English top flight for Liverpool, winning the league title once.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former England striker Bent opined that while Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever to do it, Salah has been better than the former Manchester United star in the Premier League alone.

He said:

Ad

"I agree, I think he’s one of the greatest in Premier League history. He has to be. His numbers speak for themselves. Obviously he’s not at the top of my list because Thierry Henry is the top of my list. But if I’m building an all-time Premier League team – on that right-hand side, there’s no debate."

"Even if you want to throw Ronaldo in on the right, in Premier League terms I think that Salah is better. If you’re talking about a career then obviously Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever, but in the Premier League, it’s Salah.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback