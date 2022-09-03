“He wasn’t even close to good enough today”, “Absolutely horrendous of late” – Liverpool fans slam ‘lacklustre’ display from 23-year-old star in 0-0 draw with Everton

Liverpool fans have slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold for another poor performance during their goalless draw against Everton on Saturday (September 3).

The Reds dropped more points and were lucky not to lose to their Merseyside rivals as Conor Coady's second-half goal was ruled offside by VAR.

Jurgen Klopp's side forced several stunning saves from Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford, who put in a man-of-the-match display. Liverpool have now won two of their opening six Premier League encounters and they look far off the pace in terms of challenging for the title this season.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC FT: Everton 0 #LFC 0: Crazy, chaotic derby at Goodison. Could have been 3-3, somehow ends goalless. Both keepers outstanding. So many chances at both ends. Woodwork took a battering but overall Liverpool nowhere near good enough on the day. Much better result for the Blues. FT: Everton 0 #LFC 0: Crazy, chaotic derby at Goodison. Could have been 3-3, somehow ends goalless. Both keepers outstanding. So many chances at both ends. Woodwork took a battering but overall Liverpool nowhere near good enough on the day. Much better result for the Blues.

One player who has earned particular criticism from supporters is Alexander-Arnold after he once again failed to create anything of note. The Englishman is yet to register a single assist this season and has scored just one goal.

The right-back has been suspect defensively and was replaced before the hour mark at Goodison Park by James Milner. The Reds ultimately came away with a point. However, their supporters took to Twitter after the full-time whistle to slam the England defender. Here are some of the reactions:

- @PassLikeThiago Trent has been absolutely horrendous of late man, has the audacity to be cocky after scoring vs BOURNEMOUTH Trent has been absolutely horrendous of late man, has the audacity to be cocky after scoring vs BOURNEMOUTH

BPComps @borgixprxdeli Trent is so lacklustre these days. Passing is always half arsed. Fizzes it into midfield without looking. Klopp was absolutely right to drag him off again, because something needs to give with him Trent is so lacklustre these days. Passing is always half arsed. Fizzes it into midfield without looking. Klopp was absolutely right to drag him off again, because something needs to give with him

lfcwebo @SamWebo I’m not even gonna blame Salah, he’s been playing so unbelievably wide it’s no wonder his goalscoring has plummeted. At times he’s playing fucking RWB. He’s having to hold off about 15 players just for Trent to hit his 67th cross into row Z. I’m not even gonna blame Salah, he’s been playing so unbelievably wide it’s no wonder his goalscoring has plummeted. At times he’s playing fucking RWB. He’s having to hold off about 15 players just for Trent to hit his 67th cross into row Z.

~ @TheLfcKop We protect Trent exactly like how United fans protect Sancho. He wasn’t even close to good enough today We protect Trent exactly like how United fans protect Sancho. He wasn’t even close to good enough today

Rebekka @rebekkarnold I know we looked at midfield, but a competent back up for Trent wouldn’t have been bad either. I know we looked at midfield, but a competent back up for Trent wouldn’t have been bad either.

- @GPv3000 it’s so predictable who pool fans will blame whenever they don’t win lol gomez slander when van dijk and trent have been dogshit it’s so predictable who pool fans will blame whenever they don’t win lol gomez slander when van dijk and trent have been dogshit

John O'Sullivan @NotoriousJOS A big elephant in the room is Trent's form. That's a massive supply line for Liverpool not performing. Salah being too wide, too, limits him.



You'd have to given them the benefit of the doubt, but they need to improve and fast. A big elephant in the room is Trent's form. That's a massive supply line for Liverpool not performing. Salah being too wide, too, limits him. You'd have to given them the benefit of the doubt, but they need to improve and fast.

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have not made the best start to the season

The German boss is clearly unhappy with his side's form as they are yet to win an away game so far this season.

Liverpool have suffered numerous injury problems, especially in midfield, but their lack of creativity in attack is beginning to concern supporters. After the game, Klopp admitted to BBC Sport that his team's start to the season has not been good enough, as he explained:

"Ali had to make an insane save from Maupay. For me, the ball was already in. After Wednesday, it was really tough. These games are rarely for people who love the most beautiful football because both teams have to fight like crazy. It was just super intense."

"We created a lot of chances and especially with the timing of our last goal [against Newcastle], it feels like we lost two points. The best moments they had were from counter-attacks after we were in their box. Our positioning for the second ball wasn’t great."

Speaking about Liverpool's start to the season, Klopp said:

"The situation we’re in right now is not a dream. It’s good that players are coming back but we have to make sure we use them in the right manner. It’s not the start we wanted."

"Six games and nine points is not exactly a dream but those are the points we’ve got and let’s go from there. If we get through these moments together, we have a chance to create better moments in the future."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 36 - Everton v Liverpool has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in both English top-flight history (36) and Premier League history (12). Pattern. 36 - Everton v Liverpool has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in both English top-flight history (36) and Premier League history (12). Pattern.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar