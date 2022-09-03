“He wasn’t even close to good enough today”, “Absolutely horrendous of late” – Liverpool fans slam ‘lacklustre’ display from 23-year-old star in 0-0 draw with Everton

Liverpool fans have slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold for another poor performance during their goalless draw against Everton on Saturday (September 3).
The Reds dropped more points and were lucky not to lose to their Merseyside rivals as Conor Coady's second-half goal was ruled offside by VAR.
Jurgen Klopp's side forced several stunning saves from Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford, who put in a man-of-the-match display. Liverpool have now won two of their opening six Premier League encounters and they look far off the pace in terms of challenging for the title this season.
One player who has earned particular criticism from supporters is Alexander-Arnold after he once again failed to create anything of note. The Englishman is yet to register a single assist this season and has scored just one goal.
The right-back has been suspect defensively and was replaced before the hour mark at Goodison Park by James Milner. The Reds ultimately came away with a point. However, their supporters took to Twitter after the full-time whistle to slam the England defender. Here are some of the reactions:
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have not made the best start to the season
The German boss is clearly unhappy with his side's form as they are yet to win an away game so far this season.
Liverpool have suffered numerous injury problems, especially in midfield, but their lack of creativity in attack is beginning to concern supporters. After the game, Klopp admitted to BBC Sport that his team's start to the season has not been good enough, as he explained:
"Ali had to make an insane save from Maupay. For me, the ball was already in. After Wednesday, it was really tough. These games are rarely for people who love the most beautiful football because both teams have to fight like crazy. It was just super intense."
"We created a lot of chances and especially with the timing of our last goal [against Newcastle], it feels like we lost two points. The best moments they had were from counter-attacks after we were in their box. Our positioning for the second ball wasn’t great."
Speaking about Liverpool's start to the season, Klopp said:
"The situation we’re in right now is not a dream. It’s good that players are coming back but we have to make sure we use them in the right manner. It’s not the start we wanted."
"Six games and nine points is not exactly a dream but those are the points we’ve got and let’s go from there. If we get through these moments together, we have a chance to create better moments in the future."
