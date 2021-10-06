"He wasn’t happy" - Journalist claims Edinson Cavani was 'puzzled and furious' after early substitution in Manchester United v Everton

Edinson Cavani was reportedly 'puzzled and furious' over his early substitution in Manchester United's 1-1 Premier League draw against Everton. Cavani started the match over Cristiano Ronaldo but was taken off 12 minutes into the second half for the Portuguese superstar.

Now former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys feels Cavani was left unimpressed by the substitution. He even claimed that the Uruguayan initially walked past manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being taken off. Cavani then changed his mind, however, and returned to shake hands.

“Solskjaer started his best centre-forward, but strangely chose to withdraw him after an hour," Keys wrote in his personal blog (via Express). "I’ve no idea why - but more significantly - Cavani was both puzzled and furious.

“My mole working near the dugouts tells me he stormed past Solskjaer when he came off, but quickly changed his mind about ignoring the manager and shook hands," he added. "But make no mistake -- he wasn’t happy and there’s trouble brewing there."

Sometimes you play more, sometimes you play less: Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani recently opened up about his playing time in the new season. The Uruguayan is clearly not the club's first-choice striker with Ronaldo taking his position. However, he has still been one of Manchester United's better performers in the ongoing season.

“In football, you have to always be ready," Cavani told El Observador. "It’s one of the keys at the top level. Sometimes you play more, sometimes you play less, managers make decisions, but that doesn’t stop the work to always be competitive.

“The league has just started and I have needed to be, not quite like last year, but I’m there to be a part of it,” he added.

The 34-year-old also talked about Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford and how that has affected him.

“Those are things that happen, a lot of debate is created, but football is football and you don’t have to turn it around too much, it’s not because one or the other is there," Cavani said. "The important thing is to be prepared for when it’s your turn, you always want to play, he wants to be there forever, but that is not going to change my way of thinking or acting.”

