“He wasn’t happy under Jurgen Klopp” - Ex-Premier League manager Slaven Bilic names club Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was ‘going to join’ last summer

Former Premier League manager Slaven Bilic has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah 'wasn't happy' under ex-coach Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The Croatian asserted that the Egyptian winger had almost sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Ad

Salah has been the focal point of Liverpool's attack for the last eight years. The 32-year-old has racked up 241 goals and 110 assists in 389 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

This season, however, he has hit another gear, having already bagged 30 goals and 22 assists in 40 games. While he continues to perform on the pitch, his contract situation remains unresolved.

As it stands, Salah is out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, with the Saudi Pro League reportedly leading the race for his signature. The Middle East's long-term pursuit of the superstar forward is well-documented, with the saga looking likely to reach a conclusion in the summer.

Ad

Trending

Bilic's recent comments, however, indicate that the three-time EPL Golden Boot winner was dissatisfied during the 2023-24 campaign, the last year of Klopp's tenure at Anfield. Speaking on talkSPORT's show The Lineup, Bilic said (via GOAL):

"There has definitely been a change this season under Arne Slot as, having been in Saudi Arabia last year, I know he wasn’t happy under Jurgen Klopp and we were expecting him to move. The whole of Saudi was ready for him and he would have been the star of the league."

Ad

"As far as we were all concerned, it was done and Mo Salah was going to join Al-Ittihad. I wasn’t surprised he didn’t move, though. He knows the move is there for him when he wants to leave Liverpool. It’s not a one-year 'take it or leave it' project in Saudi," Bilic added.

Ad

Liverpool currently sit atop the Premier League table on 67 points, 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

"You have to lift this trophy" - Liverpool icon makes claim about Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has claimed that superstar attacker Mohamed Salah has to win the UEFA Champions League to have a shot at the 2025 Ballon d'Or title.

Ad

Despite struggling throughout the game, the Reds stole a narrow 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash (March 5). Even if they overcome the Parisians in the second leg, their potential future opponents in the competition include the likes of Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

Speaking on TNT Sports, McManaman said:

"If you're going to be talking about Ballon d'Or winners, you have to lift this trophy. (Robert) Lewandowski scores more goals than Mo (Salah), Harry Kane scores goals than Mo - they're top of their respective leagues. It's whoever who lifts this beauty (UCL trophy) at the end will probably get themselves as firm favourite."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Up next, Liverpool will be seen in action in their Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday, March 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback