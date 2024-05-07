“He wasn’t ready” - Ten Hag admits he picked Manchester United star in line-up to face Crystal Palace out of desperation

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Jonny Evans wasn't entirely fit to start Manchester United's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. The Red Devils lost 4-0 at Selhurst Park in another disappointing game for them.

United have had to deal with numerous injury issues this season, especially in defense. Harry Maguire suffered a muscle injury just a couple of days before the Crystal Palace clash. Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Willy Kambwala, and Luke Shaw are already out injured. Hence, defensive midfielder Casemiro had to fill in as a centre-back.

Ten Hag started Jonny Evans along with the Brazilian in defense. The veteran was out injured himself since early April and only returned to training two days before the Palace clash. After the game, the Manchester United boss said that they had to rush Evans due to desperation, saying (via United in Focus):

“Huge respect for Jonny that he stepped in [for Harry Maguire], but he wasn’t ready to go into the game.

“He only had two days’ training, so that is one example. But he played for 90 minutes and it was a real reward that he did this. But of course he can’t play to the levels what he can normally do.”

Manchester United surprisingly signed Evans on a one-year deal last summer and the veteran has made 26 appearances across competitions this season.

Crystal Palace complete double over Manchester United with an emphatic win

Crystal Palace had beaten Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League back in September. They came into the game on Monday, hoping to complete a double, and did so comfortably.

Michael Olise scored in the 12th minute after some shocking defending from the visitors. Jean-Phillippe Mateta then doubled Palace's lead in the 40th minute with a ferocious strike from his weaker left foot. United had a goal disallowed as Rasmus Hojlund was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Tyrick Mitchell made it 3-0 in the 58th minute after an excellent move from Crystal Palace. Olise then completed his brace in the 66th minute after another mistake from Casemiro, who had a poor game. The Eagles had 42% possession and 10/18 attempts on target while Manchester United had 2/7 attempts on target.

The Red Devils are eighth in the Premier League standings, two points behind Newcastle United (6th). Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are 14th.