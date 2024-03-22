“He wasn’t that type of guy” - Pique makes bold claim on Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry 

Gerard Pique has said Lionel Messi was more focused on his team than his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. The former player also claimed that the Ballon d'Or was never a priority for the Argentine and that his main aim was winning titles for his team.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pique recently said Messi was close with all his teammates and always thought of their collective goal more than individual awards.

"He wasn't that type of guy. He was very team-focused, although he was getting all the first page in all the newspapers and radios and TV. At the end of the day, he was very close with all of us and he was just focused on winning titles like the Champions League and these kinds of things. At the end of the day because he was the best. Then he was winning the Ballon d'Or but it wasn't something that was a priority for him," Pique said.

Pique played 506 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, where they won the league title eight times and lifted the UEFA Champions League thrice. Meanwhile, he played 15 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, where they lost just once.

Gerard Pique on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Gerard Pique was talking to BT Sport when he was quizzed about the never-ending Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The 37-year-old said both were amazing, but the difference was simple.

Pique said the Portuguese legend was the "best of humans" while the Argentine icon was "not human."

"I think that they are both amazing. We are talking about two of the best players, not just in the world but the history of this sport. I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball. The ball doesn't go two metres far from his foot, it's always there. It's impossible to catch him, this talent I didn't see from anyone," Pique said.

He added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he's really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one. For me, it's like Messi is not human, but Cristiano is the best of the humans."

Cristiano Ronaldo is now playing for Al Nassr and is looking to extend his deal. Lionel Messi has moved to Inter Miami and helped them win their first silverware — the 2023 Leagues Cup.