“He wasted people’s time” - Jesse Lingard labelled ‘rubbish’ by pundit as ex-Manchester United star completes FC Seoul move

UK media personality Simon Jordan has criticized former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he joined FC Seoul.

Lingard was without a club since the end of the 2022-23 season after he was released by Nottingham Forest. The 31-year-old has now completed a surprise transfer to South Korean club FC Seoul.

Jordan blasted Lingard for wasting his career and said that the player was more focused on social media than his on-field performances. Jordan told talkSPORT (via GOAL):

"Good riddance to bad rubbish. Wasted his time, wasted his career, wasted his opportunities, wasted his time at Nottingham Forest, wasted Nottingham Forest's money, and this is the level he's now at."

Jordan added:

"Well done. All the talent you had, all the opportunities you've had, you've played for the biggest club in world football in my view in Manchester United and you spent more time worrying about what you look like. Good player. No doubt he's a good player but he's a waste of time now."

Jordan further went on to bash Lingard's mentality, saying:

"At times he embodied the culture that was going on inside Manchester United with players who were more concerned about what's happening on social media and what they look like with their ridiculous little antics rather than what they were doing on the football pitch and that is only because the player had the talent. My harshness is based upon that. He wasted people's time, specifically his own."

Lingard, one of United's academy products, made 232 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team, scoring 35 goals and providing 21 assists.

After leaving Forest last year, Lingard was linked with shock moves to clubs like Barcelona. The forward, however, will start a new chapter in his career in Russia.

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard reacts on social media following FC Seoul move

After a lengthy absence from football, former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard finally has a club. The K League 1 is set to start soon and Lingard will look to shine for FC Seoul.

The attacker recently issued a social media statement, expressing happiness to join the South Korean outfit. Lingard wrote on Instagram:

"New beginnings 🙏🏾 So excited to finally get back on the pitch and do what I love the most ⚽️ im so grateful for the love and support in Korea."

Jesse Lingard was regarded as a talented player during his younger days. Apart from Manchester United, he also played for English clubs like West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Forest among others.