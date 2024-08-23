“He watches everything and he talks to us before games” - Inter Miami star on Lionel Messi's influence despite not playing due to injury

Inter Miami midfielder Matias Rojas was full of praise for Lionel Messi in a recent interview. The Paraguayan playmaker stated that despite being injured, the Argentine superstar was involved heavily with the team, communicating with his teammates.

Rojas said (via Goal):

“Leo is always there, he watches everything and he talks to us before games. He communicates more with those who can speak Spanish, he pays attention to what is happening, and he gives his opinion. We are proud to be in there, enjoying these moments. Sometimes I talk to my family to realise what is happening, but as I always say, I will not get tired of saying that we share the day with the best player in the history of football. There are no words to describe what I feel every day.”

Messi hasn't played for Inter Miami since suffering an injury in the final of the Copa America. He has been spotted wearing a protective boot, with a return date still unclear.

In his second season with the Herons, the 37-year-old has been hugely impressive as they lead the MLS Eastern Conference with 53 points from 25 games. He has bagged a stunning 14 goals and 11 assists in just 15 games.

Inter Miami will return to action against FC Cincinnati in a clash at the top of the table on 24 August. It remains to be seen if Messi will be available for the clash as the Florida side look to extend their lead.

Inter Miami receive clarity on potential return date for Lionel Messi

The Argentine has been out of action since the Copa America.

Inter Miami have received a positive update over the potential return of Lionel Messi from injury. According to Argentine outlet Ole, the Argentine superstar is set to intensify his rehab programme in a bid to make a return.

The 37-year-old has not taken the pitch since Argentina's Copa America final, dealing with torn ligaments in his ankle. He was subbed off after an hour of action in that game as La Albiceleste went on to beat Colombia 1-0 in extra time.

The report further claims that Inter Miami's clash against Philadelphia Union on September 14 has been targetted as a plausible date for Messi's return. Although he is set to join his teammates in training soon, a return to action may take longer as the club look to exercise caution over the health of their star man.

