"He is on the way back" – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Mohamed Salah fitness update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an injury update on Mohamed Salah, confirming that he will miss their league match at Nottingham Forest this Saturday (March 2).

Salah, 31, recovered from his hamstring issue to return in his side's 4-1 league win over Brentford on February 17. However, the ex-Chelsea winger picked up a minor muscle injury in the encounter at the Bees.

As a result, the Egyptian forward has missed Liverpool's last three matches across competitions. Now, Klopp has suggested that the left-footed ace is likely to be back in action next week, saying (h/t Echo):

"I don't think Mo is too far off but he will not be on the pitch tomorrow and from there we have to go. Touch and go, Mo is a bit longer, maybe next week is possible, he is on the way back, definitely. Not for tomorrow."

So far, Salah has started 23 of his 28 appearances across competitions for Klopp's outfit this season. He has bagged 19 goals, 15 in the Premier League, and laid out 10 assists in 2,091 minutes of action this term.

Commenting on other Liverpool stars' injury issues, Klopp continued:

"Darwin [Nunez] and [Dominik Szoboszlai] trained yesterday with the team. We'll see how they react. Wataru [Endo] and [Andrew Robertson] didn't but there's a plan they join today. [Ibrahima Konate]... is nothing, time sharing. [Luis Diaz], [Alexis Mac Allister] are fine. Little problem we didn't know about was Macca was ill for one and a half days, Robbo same thing, hopefully it hasn't spread."

The Reds, who are atop the Premier League table with 60 points from 26 matches, were without 14 stars in their last match in the FA Cup against Southampton. They missed the likes of Salah, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez as well.

Liverpool earmark Premier League attacker as potential Mohamed Salah replacement

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool could launch a move to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo should Mohamed Salah leave to join a Saudi Pro League team this summer. They would face little hassle in signing Mbeumo if Brentford relegate from the league this term.

Mbeumo, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2026, has been in stellar form for Thomas Frank's side this campaign. The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and four assists in 17 matches so far.

Since arriving from French side ESTAC Troyes for around £6 million in the summer of 2019, Mbeumo has made 190 overall appearances for Brentford. He has scored 48 goals and laid out 40 assists for his club.

