“He would be a welcome addition” – Manchester United legend tipped to follow Steven Gerrard to Saudi Pro League coaching by footie expert

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs is on the radar for a coaching position in the Saudi Pro League, closely following the footsteps of Steven Gerrard. The reveal is coming straight from the heart of the Middle East, where the Saudis have taken the world by storm since signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

The transition might come as a surprise to many, especially in the wake of the 49-year-old legend's recent court case. Domestic violence charges were levelled against the Manchester United great, though they were eventually dropped.

British clubs might raise an eyebrow and debate the optics of hiring Giggs right now, but in the Arabian sands, things look a bit different. Giggs was under scrutiny for allegations of assault and coercive behavior towards his ex-partner Kate Greville.

The jury box, last year, remained divided, failing to present a unanimous decision. Greville also chose silence over testifying against him. As the charges were finally lifted, Giggs exhaled a deep breath of relief and is now looking to potentially rejuvenate his career.

Wael Jabir, an expert on Middle Eastern football, sees this as an opportunity for the Saudi Pro League. He mentioned (via Mirror):

“I think he would be a welcome addition.”

Further elaborating on how players such as Roberto Firmino and Cristiano Ronaldo had moved to the Middle East, Jabir added:

“Being coached by these top European players will help raise the league to the next level."

However, the shift to the Saudi league is not without its own concerns. The nation has often been in the spotlight for issues pertaining to women's rights. However, the prospect of having the Manchester United legend coaching in Saudi Arabia will be exciting for the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Manchester United set their sights on Morrocan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United seems ready to roll out the red carpet for Fiorentina's midfield dynamo, Sofyan Amrabat. As per the Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Express), the buzz around Old Trafford suggests an imminent bid for the Moroccan international.

This is not surprising, given his stellar performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

The Red Devils' search for that perfect defensive midfielder might just end with Amrabat. At the age of 26, the Moroccan maestro is hitting the sweet spot of his career.

With the capability to anchor the midfield, United fans can anticipate seeing Amrabat's finesse at the heart of their team's gameplay, potentially for several seasons.

Amrabat's contract with Fiorentina is on the brink of expiration. With a mere 11 months left, the Italian outfit is feeling the heat. The possibility of losing him for nothing next year is a predicament they're looking to sidestep, possibly playing right into Manchester United's hands.

Rumours suggest that United are hoping to secure Amrabat's signature in the next few days for a speculated £25.9 million. Now, for a player who graced the Serie A with consistent performances and tallied 29 appearances last season, that's a figure many would label a steal.