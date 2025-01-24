“He is welcome at any club in the world” - Deco says operation to sign Neymar ‘can never be ruled out’ at Barcelona amid rumors on Al-Hilal exit

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has left the doors open for Neymar to rejoin the club. However, he has admitted that things are difficult financially and sees the Brazilian move back to Santos.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Deco admitted that he was ready to bring Neymar back to Barcelona. He still believes that the Brazilian is one of the best players in the world.

The Portuguese legend said via Forbes:

"Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player - especially in terms of financial fair play. He still is and always will be. He is welcome at any club in the world. An operation with him can never be ruled out, but right now I see him returning to Brazil. The most important thing is that Neymar returns to playing football. That will bring joy to himself and others. Honestly, I don't know what he will do, but the most important thing is that he is happy."

Neymar played 186 matches at Barcelona before leaving for PSG in 2017. The Ligue1 side activated his reported €222 million clause and went on to join Al Hilal in 2023 but has played just seven matches for them due to injuries.

Neymar wanted to return to Barcelona, admitted his father

Neymar's father spoke about his son in the Neymar: The Perfect Chaos documentary and stated that there were talks of a return to Barcelona. He claimed that the PSG star was keen on moving back to Spain.

He said via OneFootball:

"He wanted to leave PSG to return to Barça. I didn't want him to leave PSG, but who do I work for? We tried to leave PSG amicably but it didn't work out."

The Brazilian also spoke about his move to PSG and said:

"When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn't because of a fan or a club. It's because I saw that I felt better elsewhere. I never had anything against the PSG fans, nor against the club itself. It was never that. On the contrary. I am very grateful, we are on the same side, we defend the same shirt. I am here to help."

Neymar has now been linked with a move to Santos after Al Hilal confirmed that he would not be registered in the squad for their league matches. He was also linked with a move to Inter Miami but the Lionel Messi-led side have not pushed ahead with their interest.

